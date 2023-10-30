TodayPay Joins Visa's Fintech Fast Track Program

TodayPay Offers Merchants and Consumers a Better Refund™ Alternative with Multiple Payment Options powered by Visa

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TodayPay Inc ., a technology company pioneering a new category in payments called Refunds as a Service™, today announced that it has joined the Visa Fintech Fast Track Program. This provides TodayPay with the ability to speed up the process of integrating with Visa, allowing it to harness the reach, capabilities, and security of VisaNet, Visa's global payment network.

"TodayPay is honored to join the Visa 'network of networks' through this initiative and transform payments together."

"TodayPay is the world's first faster payment solution helping merchants offer their customers a Better Refund™ alternative to the status quo, because it's a refund that's personalized, instant and available in multiple payment choices," said Jeremy Balkin, Founder and CEO, TodayPay Inc. and former Head of Fintech for J.P. Morgan. "Visa is a world leader in digital payments and we're honored that TodayPay has been invited to join their 'network of networks' through this initiative."

"Time is money and the speed of a payment can change somebody's life," continued Balkin. "Approximately $1.4 trillion of refund payments flow through an inflexible, monolithic and broken part of the payments ecosystem. TodayPay is here to fix the problem."

Visa's Fintech Fast Track Program provides startups like TodayPay the ability to access Visa's growing partner network, and experts who can provide hands-on guidance to help companies get up and running quickly. Learn more about Visa's Fintech Fast Track program at Visa.com .

"Expanding access to financial tools and services is core to Visa's purpose – uplifting everyone everywhere – and we're excited to work with companies like TodayPay in bringing new solutions and approaches to this challenge," said Patrick Williams, VP and Head of Accounts, Global and North America Fintech Partnerships, Visa. "By joining Visa's Fintech Fast Track program, TodayPay gains access to Visa's scale, security, reach and network of partners, which can help rapidly growing fintechs get to market faster."

TodayPay has already generated significant traction with e-commerce merchants, marketplaces, insurers, investors, and the world's leading payment technology companies, including Visa. Last week TodayPay emerged from Stealth at Money 2020 in Las Vegas where it was also featured as one of a handpicked group of companies that are "revolutionizing the world of money."

The early success of TodayPay has been recognized across the industry already with TodayPay recently named a Finalist for Startup of the Year, with the winner to be named at this week's US FinTech Awards in New York City.

About TodayPay

TodayPay is the world's first faster payment solution helping merchants offer their customers instant refunds in multiple payment choices. TodayPay is a technology company pioneering a new category in payments called Refunds as a Service™.

About TodayPay Founder

Prior to founding TodayPay, Jeremy Balkin served as a Managing Director for J.P. Morgan in New York City, where he led fintech innovation and corporate development in the Payments business. Mr. Balkin is well known across the fintech industry for coining the phrase, "Payments are eating the world" and he received the PayTech Award in 2022 recognizing his leadership across the payments industry.

About Visa Inc.

Visa is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com .

