FDA Roundup: October 27, 2023

On Thursday, the FDA cleared Alltest Fentanyl Urine Test Cassette, the first over the counter test for the preliminary detection of fentanyl in urine. The test works by placing three drops of fresh urine onto a cassette containing a fentanyl test strip. After 5 minutes the test result will appear as colored lines.



"Opioid abuse, misuse and addiction is one of the most profound public health crises facing the U.S. today. It is also a very personal issue for many people, impacting individual lives and families," said Jeff Shuren , M.D., J.D., Director, FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health. "This test is an example of the FDA's continued commitment to authorize tools that can reduce deaths associated with overdoses. The agency expedited review of this test, making a decision on the submission in only 16 days from the date it was received."



The test provides only preliminary results. A more specific alternative chemical method (confirmation testing) must be used in order to obtain a confirmed test result. The test includes a pre-addressed mailing box for shipping samples to the manufacturer's laboratory for confirmation testing. The test may provide incorrect results if the urine sample is contaminated, for example by adding bleach. The test does not distinguish between drugs of abuse and certain medications. Certain foods or food supplements may give a false positive test result.



