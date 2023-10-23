Viatris Named to Forbes' Annual List of the World's Best Employers for the Third Year in a Row

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS), a global healthcare company, today announced that it has been named to Forbes' list of World's Best Employers 2023. Viatris has received this recognition in each of its first three years since forming in 2020. This recognition is presented by Forbes and Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

"Being recognized again by Forbes as one of the World's Best Employers is a real testament to the commitment our colleagues have for our mission of empowering people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life and to each other," said Andrew Enrietti, Chief Human Relations Officer, Viatris. "Everyone is deeply invested in making an impact together and it shows. Success takes all of us doing our part and I want to thank each and every one of our colleagues for all that they have done and continue to do to create the strong culture we have."

The World's Best Employers 2023 title is intended to reinforce companies that provide excellent employment opportunities at the local and international level. To determine the 2023 ranking, Statista surveyed 170,000 full-time and part-time workers from 55 countries working for multinational companies and institutions. The anonymous evaluations were based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

To learn more about Viatris' performance-driven, highly engaging and inclusive culture please visit its careers site. You can also learn more by reading its 2022 Sustainability Report , which outlines the company's 2022 achievements and progress across key areas including Access and Global Health, Our People, the Environment and the Community.

Being named to Forbes' List of the World's Best Employers 2023 follows inclusion on 3BL's 100 Best Corporate Citizens list. Additional accolades for Viatris include inclusion on Newsweek's America's Greenest Companies 2024, TIME's World's Best Companies 2023 list and USA Today's inaugural list of America's Climate Leaders 2023. The Company has also been included on Forbes' list of World's best Employers 2022, Fortune's Change the World list, Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies 2022 list, a Great Place to Work® certification in India, Capital Magazine's Best Employers in France list, and HR Asia's Best Companies to Work for in Asia (Taiwan), among others.

