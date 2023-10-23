Trading Platform Moomoo Helps You "Find Your Trading Power" Through 11 Star Features

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An intuitive investment and trading platform moomoo, is hosting an online event "Find Your Trading Power" to investors from the U.S., Australia, and Singapore to vote for their favorite moomoo features. It aims to encourage investors to discover more trading tools on moomoo that can help boost their trading power by providing educational courses and insightful analytical tools. Eligible participants will potentially win a share of $200,000 in cash rewards and 10 million moo points.

From Oct. 11 to Nov.5, moomoo users who have used any of the 11 moomoo star features will be given two chances to vote for their top 3 features through a mini game (https://anniversary.us.moomoo.com/11th). Additional votes can be gathered by completing multiple tasks on the moomoo App. The top 5,000 user participants who placed the most votes will share the $200,000 cash award equally and the top 1,000 participants inviting the most friends to register and play the game will win a share of 10 million moo points, which can be used to redeem rewards in moomoo's Rewards Club.

As of October 20th, moomoo had recorded more than 50,000 participants in the event.

This year also marks moomoo's parent company, Futu Holdings, 11th anniversary of its 2012 launch in Hong Kong. During this time, the company has persisted in its efforts to make investing more accessible and community driven.

As a tech-savvy investing platform, moomoo is committed to driving technological innovation to improve the experience and it continues to bring pro-grade, easy-to-use tools, data, and insights to investors. The 11 star features are just a few of the main outcomes from moomoo's significant investments in research and development.

Here is some feedback from moomoo users regarding their use of the 11 features.

"With the heat map, I can quickly determine which sector or industry investors are rotating their capital into that day or in any other timeframe," said Daniel Nisbett (known as SpyderCall among moomoo community). "It helps me find possible swing trade opportunities."

Moomoo's Heat Map feature visualizes market trends to provide a direct view of the market by block size, color, and shade. The size of the color block depicts market capitalization, volume, and turnover of specific sectors, and the color and shade of the block is determined by the range of rallies and falls.

Edward Reed, or brody4201 in moomoo community, is a user from Palmdale California, and he loves moomoo's real time market data.

"Being an investor, real-time market data is the best thing to go with in my opinion. Because it gives you exactly what percentage and how much they're making or if it's deviated in price. And it leads you to a better decision to see if you want to invest or not," he said.

About moomoo

Moomoo is an investment and trading platform that empowers global investors with pro-grade, easy-to-use tools, data, and insights. It provides users with the necessary information and technology to make more informed investment decisions. Investors have access to advanced charting tools, technical analytics, and in-depth data. Moomoo grows with its users, cultivating a community where investors share, learn, and grow together in one place. Moomoo provides free access to investment courses, educational materials, and interactive events that any investor, at any level, can gain from. Users can join forum discussions, trending topics, and seminars to better their investment knowledge and insights.

The moomoo app is offered by Moomoo Technologies Inc. ("MTI") a company that is based in Palo Alto, California. The app is used globally in countries including the U.S., Singapore, Australia, Japan, Malaysia and Canada. MTI is not a broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice or recommendations. In the U.S., securities products and services are offered by Moomoo Financial Inc. ("MFI"), an SEC registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. MTI and MFI are indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries of Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU). FUTU has won multiple awards internationally, such as Fortune's 100 Fastest Growing Companies in 2022. Moomoo is not just your investment platform. It is your investment journey.

