Osprey Packs Revolutionizes Everyday Carry with Archeon™ Collection Launch

CORTEZ, Colo., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Osprey Packs , a leader in creating top-quality, high-performance innovative carry solutions, is revolutionizing its approach to the everyday carry (EDC) category with the launch of Archeon™, a seven-piece, modular pack system with premium aesthetics adaptable in dynamic urban environments. In addition to purpose-built design and no-compromise functionality, the Archeon family is sustainably designed and all packs carry a certified bluesign® Product designation. Archeon is set to debut in spring 2024.

The Archeon family has a distinctive aesthetic and tactile finish, achieved through a robust bluesign® approved carbonate coating applied to a bluesign® approved 100% recycled 420D ripstop nylon. This coating enhances durability and improves water resistance, safeguarding valuable electronics against the elements. The collection incorporates cutting-edge materials and construction techniques, like precision laser-cutters, advanced synthetic rubber, CNC machined aluminum, 100% recycled high tenacity nylon, 100% premium recycled seatbelt-style webbing, and form-fitting compression-molded EVA backpanels. These features provide a comfortable carrying experience, excellent breathability, structural integrity and a sleek appearance.

In addition to a differentiating aesthetic, the Archeon family's standout feature is its unique system concept. Each silhouette brings purpose to your carry and more value is unlocked as the packs interact and stack features. The backpacks serve as the system's foundation, allowing other Archeon components to be attached via clever, quick-release accessory straps. The Archeon system can be combined and reconfigured to meet individual carrying needs and preferences.

The Archeon collection is well-suited for tech-heavy users, and the packs feature premium pocketing and organization for protection and quick access to cables, devices and laptops. All packs are gender-neutral in size and offered in two colorways: Black and a slate-toned green, Scenic Valley. Key styles include a three-volume daypack range: the Archeon 40 ($300.00), Archeon 30 ($250.00) and Archeon 24 ($200.00). The daypacks offer advanced organization, Archeon accessory integration and laptop compatibility (fits most devices up to 16 inches). The larger volume 40-liter model is made to extend from EDC to travel and features an adjustable suspension, a removable padded hipbelt and two Tech Stash pockets.

The Archeon accessory assortment allows carry to be reconfigured to meet daily demands. The Archeon Sling 7 ($90.00) is a sleek, ambidextrous sling pack that can be used alone or mounted to any Archeon pack with lash straps. A robust laptop carrier, the Archeon Laptop Case ($100.00) is a streamlined sleeve with added organization and thoughtful features, like horizontal or vertical-oriented carry, an included shoulder strap, a secondary sleeve device for a tablet or portable screen, and Tech Stash pockets.

The Archeon Chest Rig ($80.00) is the most novel component in the system with an ultra-versatile small design that fits everyday essentials and can be worn forwards, backwards, mounted to a pack or paired with the Archeon 40's removable hipbelt to make a waist pack. The Archeon Pouch ($50.00) rounds out the range. Catering to a more minimal EDC, the Archeon Pouch includes a removable shoulder strap, expandable storage that can accommodate a 32 oz Hydro Flask, and mounting points to integrate with all Archeon packs. The pouch can also be combined with the Archeon 40's removable hipbelt.

Ranging in price from $50.00 - $300.00, Archeon will be available beginning in February 2024 on osprey.com and at specialty retailers in over 60 countries worldwide.

