Introducing Ipsos RISE: first-of-its-kind, AI-powered insights platform for modern brand, risk and reputation management

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsos, one of the largest market research companies in the world, today announced the launch of Ipsos RISE: a ground-breaking platform for modern brand, risk and reputation management.

Powered by AI and perfected by Ipsos' world-class Corporate Reputation and Public Affairs experts, Ipsos RISE (Reputation Intelligence for Strategic Evaluation) is designed to guide organizations with confidence as they navigate today's complex and fast-moving corporate risk landscape.

"With brands and businesses expected to solve societal wrongs, positively impact their communities, and lead on ESG issues – all while delivering value to shareholders and stakeholders –reputation management has never been more critical or more challenging," said Lorenzo Larini, CEO of Ipsos North America.

"Combining the speed and efficiency of digital data solutions with the analytical rigor of survey-based research, Ipsos RISE delivers a unique and focused solution for the evolving needs of brand and communications leaders, risk managers, and public affairs teams."

From a single, easy-to-navigate interface, Ipsos RISE synthesizes traditionally disparate sets of data – including news, social media, survey and regulatory data, and more – into a single source of truth, equally useful for high-level insights and granular analysis.

Ipsos RISE offers organizations a flexible, efficient, and agile alternative to the increasing cost and complexity of competing options – without sacrificing depth or methodological rigor. As a solution set designed with the needs of modern communications and corporate affairs teams in mind, RISE insights are available through an optional 24/7 on-demand platform, or in the form of focused reports, offering a quick turnaround on issues reporting, emerging risk sensing, competitive and campaign monitoring, regulatory risk exploration, and more.

"With more data, strategic use of AI, and the backing of Ipsos' best-in-class expertise, Ipsos RISE delivers streamlined insights business leaders need to act swiftly and with confidence," said Jason McGrath, head of Ipsos' U.S. Corporate Reputation team. "The solution positions teams to spot and manage risk upstream. Instead of firefighting in a crisis, Ipsos RISE offers a path to proactive issues and risk management."

To learn more about Ipsos RISE, visit https://www.ipsos.com/en-us/ipsos-rise.

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing over 20,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

Our tagline "Game Changers" sums up our ambition to help our 5,000 customers move confidently through a rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP www.ipsos.com

