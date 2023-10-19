SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daewoong Pharmaceutical is thrilled to announce its participation in CPHI Worldwide 2023, one of the world's premier pharmaceutical industry exhibitions. The event is scheduled to take place from the 24th to the 26th of October at Fira Barcelona Gran Via, Spain.

Daewoong Pharmaceutical to Participates in CPHI Worldwide 2023, Showcasing Own Novel Drug in the Global Market. (PRNewswire)

Daewoong Pharmaceutical will be prominently featured at Booth 80G30, Hall 8, where the company will present its extensive portfolio of pharmaceutical products, ranging from cutting-edge research and development to finished pharmaceuticals covering various therapeutic areas, including gastroenterology, metabolic, aesthetic, immunology, pain management, autoimmune and rare diseases.

CEO Sengho Jeon expressed his excitement about the event, stating, "We are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to connect with our global partners, explore potential collaborations, and engage in ongoing discussions, with the expectation of entering into additional agreements this year. Our aim is to discuss how we can make our world healthier together, and foster new business prospects through this exhibition."

Especially, Daewoong Pharmaceutical will accelerate to build partnership with global partner for their own novel drug such as GERD treatment (ingredient: Fexuprazan) and Diabetes treatment (ingredient: Enavogliflozin). As of now, Fexuprazan has successfully completed product registration applications in a total of 12 countries, including China, Mexico, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Indonesia. Additionally, the company has entered into technology export agreements with 18 countries, including China, further solidifying its global reach. Furthermore, Enavogliflozin, Daewoong Pharmaceutical's diabetes treatment, applied for product registration in Saudi Arabia, achieving an impressive expansion into five countries, including Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Daewoong Pharmaceutical's management. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) Regulatory and governmental approvals: The approval process for pharmaceutical products is subject to extensive regulations and may involve uncertainties and delays. Any failure to obtain necessary approvals or the occurrence of delays in the approval process could adversely affect Daewoong Pharmaceutical's business and results of operations; and (2) Clinical trials: The success of Daewoong Pharmaceutical's products depends on the results of clinical trials. The results of early clinical trials may not be indicative of the results of later-stage or larger-scale clinical trials.

(PRNewsfoto/Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd