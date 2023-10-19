The Atlanta Journal-Constitution presents "THE SOUTH GOT SOMETHING TO SAY," a feature-length documentary available for streaming Friday, Nov. 3, 2023

"The South Got Something to Say" tells the story of a city and a culture that grew up side by side, through the voices of the artists who lived through it all

The project marks the launch of AJC Films, a new initiative focused on developing, producing and distributing original content based upon the paper's 155-year-old archive

Watch the trailer here

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will premiere "The South Got Something to Say" at Atlanta's Center Stage on Nov. 2. The documentary features unprecedented access to some of the biggest names in hip-hop, including interviews with Jermaine Dupri, Dallas Austin, Killer Mike, Lil Yachty, Zaytoven, Baby Tate and a gathering of all four members of Goodie Mob.

The film traces the rise of Atlanta's hip-hop scene from the 1995 Source Awards, where OutKast's André 3000 sent a message to rappers in New York and California, famously declaring, "The South got something to say." For the next 30 years, the city and its soundtrack have been intertwined.

Award-winning directors Ryon and Tyson Horne, along with AJC reporters DeAsia Paige and Ernie Suggs, conducted more than 60 interviews with hip-hop legends, political figures and Atlanta influencers. The outcome is a definitive oral history of America's rap capital.

"The conditions were ripe for Atlanta to take this thing built in New York and remake it in its own image," said AJC Editor-in-Chief Leroy Chapman. "The AJC witnessed this evolution. We were there at the beginning. There have been other films about the 50th anniversary of hip-hop but none that tell it like this. None that bring it home to Atlanta."

The project marks the launch of AJC Films, part of the storied newspaper's recently announced effort to transform itself into a modern media company through new voices, content and mediums. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will partner with filmmakers and studios to produce long-form programming that brings the rich history of the city and the paper to life on-screen.

"Atlanta is now one of the country's largest production hubs for film and television, and the AJC has documented the history of Atlanta, Georgia and the South for the last century and a half," said AJC President and Publisher Andrew Morse. "We are excited to partner with talented local filmmakers to bring the power of our archives to life for AJC subscribers and fans of great nonfiction content on a variety of platforms."

Jon Adler, executive producer and head of talent and content development at EverWonder Studio, has served as a consultant for the AJC, advising on production of "The South Got Something to Say" and helping to identify future projects for development.

The AJC will be represented by United Talent Agency (UTA), which opened an Atlanta office in March 2023 and is representing local artists, athletes and writers.

"UTA is thrilled to help the AJC bring stories like 'The South Got Something to Say' to light," said Steve Cohen, partner at UTA, who co-leads the Atlanta office. "We are proud to support this iconic institution as they help honor the artists whose contributions made the city a cultural epicenter."

"The South Got Something to Say" will be available at ajc.com/hiphop . The AJC is in talks with potential partners for wider distribution on streaming platforms and cable networks. Viewers can comment and engage with other fans and views across social media platforms using the hashtag #TSGSTS.

