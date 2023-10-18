Viatris Named to 3BL's 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2023 Ranking

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS), a global healthcare company, today announced it has been named to 3BL's annual 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking, recognizing outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance among the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies. 3BL is a news distribution platform that promotes ESG initiatives of leading companies and non-profit organizations.

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is based on 184 ESG factors in seven pillars: climate change, employee relations, environment, governance, human rights, stakeholders and society, and ESG performance.

"Being a responsible corporate citizen is central to supporting our mission to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life," said Lina Andersson, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Viatris. "This recognition reaffirms our colleagues' commitment to build sustainable access at scale to medicine and advance responsible operations for our stakeholders, the communities in which we live and work and the patients we serve."

Using a methodology developed by 3BL, all companies listed on the Russell 1,000 Index used as a benchmark by investors are researched by ISS ESG, the responsible investment research arm of Institutional Shareholder Services.

To compile the ranking, corporate data and information is obtained from publicly available sources only, rather than questionnaires or company submissions. Companies have the option to verify data collected for the ranking at no cost. Data and information used in the 2023 edition of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking was collected between July 2022 to July 2023.

For access to the complete 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2023 ranking and methodology visit: https://100best.3blmedia.com/.

To learn more about Viatris' efforts and overall impact, read Viatris' 2022 Sustainability Report.

Being named to 3BL's 100 Best Corporate Citizens list follows 2023 accolades for Viatris, including inclusion on Forbes' list of World's Best Employers 2023, Newsweek's America's Greenest Companies 2024, TIME's World's Best Companies 2023 list and USA Today's inaugural list of America's Climate Leaders 2023. The Company has also been included on Forbes' list of World's Best Employers 2022, Fortune's Change the World list, Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies 2022 list, a Great Place to Work® certification in India, Capital Magazine's Best Employers in France list, and HR Asia's Best Companies to Work for in Asia (Taiwan), among others.

About Viatris

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a global healthcare company uniquely positioned to bridge the traditional divide between generics and brands, combining the best of both to more holistically address healthcare needs globally. With a mission to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life, we provide access at scale. In 2022 alone, we supplied high-quality medicines to approximately 1 billion patients around the world. With our exceptionally extensive and diverse portfolio of medicines, a one-of-a-kind global supply chain designed to reach more people when and where they need them, and the scientific expertise to address some of the world's most enduring health challenges, access takes on deep meaning at Viatris. We have the ability to touch all of life's moments, from birth to end of life, acute conditions to chronic diseases. We are headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About the 100 Best Corporate Citizens Ranking

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens debuted in 1999 in Business Ethics Magazine and appeared annually in Corporate Responsibility Magazine for many years. 3BL has managed the ranking since 2018. To compile the ranking, each company in the Russell 1000 Index is ranked according to its transparency and performance on 184 environmental, social and governance factors.

