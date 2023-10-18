Mimecast Names Cross-Agency Team from IPG as Global Agency of Record

Weber Shandwick, Jack Morton and Genuine awarded global duties across public relations, creative, experiential and integrated marketing strategy

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A cross-agency team from IPG's marketing services division has been awarded global agency of record for Mimecast, the leader in email and collaboration security. This strategic alliance will bolster Mimecast's considerable global presence built across two decades of enabling organizations of every size and every sector to work protected.

IPG brings a holistic, global solution with agencies Weber Shandwick, Jack Morton and Genuine to expand awareness of Mimecast's worldwide impact through an integrated array of communication and marketing services to accelerate growth for the B2B company. Duties include strategic communications, crisis and issues management, executive positioning, reimagining digital and live customer experiences and the development of integrated marketing strategy including creative, earned and experiential.

"As Mimecast continues to address the cybersecurity needs of customers faced with increasing complex threats, we saw a need for a fresh and integrated approach to communicating our brand promise," said Norman Guadagno, Mimecast CMO. "The unique capabilities that these agencies offer, combined with their forward-thinking approach to the client-agency partnership, makes this a natural extension of how Mimecast operates. We are excited to team up with Jack, Genuine, and Weber Shandwick to help share our powerful story with the market."

"We're delighted for the opportunity to join forces with the Mimecast team. With Jack and Genuine's proven track record of success, we're excited to embark on this journey to revitalize and reshape the brand's presence in the market. Working together with our partners at Weber Shandwick, this trifecta of agencies will propel the Mimecast brand to new heights, and we're eagerly anticipating some extraordinary outcomes ahead," said Craig Millon, Global Co-President, Jack Morton and CEO, Genuine.

"We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Mimecast as they continue their mission of enabling global organizations across sectors to work protected," said Weber Shandwick North America CEO Jim O'Leary. "Navigating today's B2B climate mandates a fully-integrated approach to communications and marketing. We are deeply confident in the team we've built to do this for Mimecast."

The IPG agencies officially kicked off work with Mimecast in August and the first campaign is slated to run November 2023.

About Mimecast: Work Protected™

Since 2003, Mimecast has stopped bad things from happening to good organizations by enabling them to work protected. We empower more than 40,000 customers to help mitigate risk and manage complexities across a threat landscape driven by malicious cyberattacks, human error, and technology fallibility. Our advanced solutions provide the proactive threat detection, brand protection, awareness training, and data retention capabilities that evolving workplaces need today. Mimecast solutions are designed to transform email and collaboration security into the eyes and ears of organizations worldwide.

About Genuine

Genuine is a digital experience agency with an independent spirit and global scale. From brand evolutions and experience transformations to platforms and products, campaigns and content, and data and intelligence, our work proves that in the complex and constantly changing digital world, real resonates. It's how we help brands like HP Hood, Baxter, Go RVing and Takeda Pharmaceuticals make genuine connections and get genuine results. See what we mean at www.wearegenuine.com. Genuine is proud to be part of the Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.

About Jack Morton

Jack Morton is an award-winning global brand experience agency. We're driven by the fact that the world's most successful brands deliver proof on their brand promise at every touchpoint. It's what inspires our team each day to help clients "Be extraordinary." For over 80 years, we've strengthened the relationships between brands and the people who matter most to them, through live, virtual and hybrid experiences, brand acts, integrated campaigns, sponsorship marketing and employee engagement. Jack Morton is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG). More information is available at www.jackmorton.com.

About Weber Shandwick

Weber Shandwick is the earned-first global communications agency. Led by world-class strategic and creative thinkers and activators, Weber Shandwick has won some of the most prestigious awards in the industry, including being named one of Fast Company's Best Workplace for Innovators in 2023 and being the most awarded PR agency at the 2023 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Weber Shandwick has been honored on Ad Age's A-List in 2020 and Best Places to Work in 2019 in addition to being awarded PR Agency of the Year by Campaign US in 2021, honored as PRovoke's Global Agency of the Decade in 2020 and ranked #1 on PRovoke's Global Creative Index in 2021 and 2022. Additionally, the firm was named PRWeek's Global Agency of the Year in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 and was awarded PRWeek's Purpose Agency of the Year in 2020 and 2021. Weber Shandwick also received Honorable Mention (and the only PR agency) on the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Global Marketing Agencies in 2021. Part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), Weber Shandwick is the anchor agency within The Weber Shandwick Collective (TWSC) – the strategic communications and consulting network. Cumulatively, TWSC has earned more than 190 Cannes Lions. For more information, visit https://www.webershandwick.com/.

View original content:

SOURCE Jack Morton Worldwide