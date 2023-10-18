Hivebrite Raises $37 Million for its Community Management Solution

NEW YORK and LONDON and PARIS, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hivebrite, a leading community and engagement platform , has raised a $37 million Series B funding round. This latest funding highlights the growing demand for Hivebrite's product and its leadership in the community-building industry. Quadrille Capital led the round, alongside existing investor Insight Partners, and angel investor Edward Filippi. The new capital will fuel Hivebrite's continued platform innovation and expand its global team to further support its customers.

Convinced of the transformative power of online communities to share knowledge and opportunities, unite around a cause, or build a deeper relationship with stakeholders, Founder and CEO Jean Hamon launched Hivebrite in 2015. With Hivebrite's all-in-one community engagement platform, organizations across industries can build private, fully-branded communities to achieve their strategic objectives. The SaaS platform offers world-class features and modern APIs to strengthen community engagement.

Fast forward to 2023, over 900 organizations in more than 50 countries trust Hivebrite to power their communities. Hivebrite clients include Boeing, Roche, the Obama Foundation, the National Academy of Sciences, the Aspen Institute, the University of Notre Dame, the U.S. Naval Academy, and U.C. Davis.

Jean Hamon, Hivebrite Founder and CEO, says:

"At Hivebrite, we believe in the transformative power of online communities to drive growth, accelerate change, and generate operational efficiencies. This funding reflects our continued momentum, rapid customer base growth, and the success customers experience using our platform. Our new capital will help us further strengthen our platform, especially in relation to deeper customization possibilities, smart connections between community members, and user experience. We will also expand our global team to bring even more innovation and business value to our customers worldwide."

Peter Sobiloff, Managing Director at Insight Partners, says:

"Hivebrite's remarkable growth and impact has enabled deeper customization and automation in community management while further enhancing user experience. The impact Hivebrite has had on global organizations is a testament to the company's vision and the dedicated team around it. We look forward to our continued partnership with Hivebrite as they grow and scale up."

Brice Delome, Partner at Quadrille Capital, says:

"Hivebrite is a perfect example of the companies we seek out with Quadrille's Growth Equity program. An ambitious team, building a leading product and looking to partner with global investors to address global opportunities. We are thrilled to support Hivebrite as they empower communities to thrive and maximize their social impact."

About Hivebrite

Hivebrite is an all-in-one community management and engagement platform. It empowers organizations to launch, manage, and grow fully branded private communities. Hivebrite is completely customizable and provides all the tools needed to strengthen community engagement. Over 900 organizations worldwide use Hivebrite to build and engage vibrant communities, including Boeing, Roche, the Obama Foundation, the National Academy of Sciences, the Aspen Institute, the University of Notre Dame, the U.S. Naval Academy, and U.C. Davis. For more information on Hivebrite, visit www.hivebrite.com

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of June 30, 2023, the firm has over $80B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 800 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and Palo Alto. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com .

About Quadrille Capital

Founded in 2001, Quadrille is an independent investment manager providing global coverage of Venture Capital and Growth Equity. Quadrille has supported high-growth companies in Europe, the United States and Asia for more than 20 years. Quadrille currently manages €1.6Bn out of Paris and San Francisco on behalf of institutions and families, primarily in Europe, the United Kingdom and Middle East. Learn more at https://www.quadrillecapital.com .

