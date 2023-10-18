Family Entertainment Television, Inc. Adds Two Sales Executives

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Entertainment Television, Inc. announced today that it has added two veteran sales executives to its ranks – Katie Lombardi, VP, Advertising Sales, and Matt Yox, VP, Advertising Sales. Katie Lombardi joins FETV from Paramount, where she served as Director, Advertising since 2020. Matt Yox joins FETV from Warner Bros. Discovery, where he served for over 16 years.

"I am thrilled to welcome Katie and Matt to our team," said Michael DuPont, EVP, Advertising Sales for FETV and FMC. "Their expertise and experience are the perfect combination for further expanding FETV's business and relationships in the marketplace."

In the 2023-2024 Upfront, FETV achieved a 28% percent volume gain year-over-year. Four out of the five top dollar commitments were new to FETV, all coming from the pharmaceutical category. New agency partners included Magna, Havas, Icon, and OMD.

About FETV and FMC

Launched in 2013, FETV is home to a 24-hour schedule of beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite and virtual platforms reaching 50 million homes. Launched in 2021, FMC features a 24-hour schedule celebrating the depth and variety of movies from the 1930's through the 1980's, and is currently available on DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, AT&T U-verse, DISH, Xfinity, Frndly, Philo, and altafiber. FETV and FMC are independently owned and operated by Family Broadcasting Company based in South Bend, Indiana with an office in New York City.

