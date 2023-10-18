The Executive Leadership Council Appoints Audrey Taylor as Chief of Academy

WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executive Leadership Council (ELC) today announced the appointment of Audrey Taylor as Chief Academy Officer, effective October 16, 2023. The ELC is the preeminent global membership organization for Black current and former CEOs, senior executives and board members of Fortune 1000 and equivalent companies, top-tier entrepreneurs and global thought leaders. The organization advocates for advancing Black leadership by increasing the number of Black corporate CEOs, C-Suite executives and board members, and building the pipeline of the next generation of Black corporate leaders.

Ms. Taylor will report directly to the CEO and will be responsible for leading The ELC Academy, creating a value proposition for corporations committed to moving the needle on attracting, retaining and promoting Black talent. She will also lead the organization's newly formed consultancy offerings.

"The ELC is known for its initiatives for enhancing Black talent and it is also known for its research and consulting with global corporations. Ms. Taylor's years spent in the consulting environment and her expertise in building businesses make her an excellent choice for Chief Academy Officer," said Michael C. Hyter, president and CEO of The ELC.

Ms. Taylor has extensive experience in consulting and advisory, most recently as Managing Director of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion practice at Kincentric, a Spencer Stuart company, and at Catalyst, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to creating workplaces that work for women. In her role at Catalyst, Ms. Taylor spent two years building consulting capability to help companies create actionable, data-driven DEI strategies.

Prior to Catalyst, Ms. Taylor served at Gartner (formerly Corporate Executive Board, CEB), where she contributed to best practice research and architected peer-to-peer learning experiences for C-suite executives and their teams across CEB's HR and IT practices.

"I am delighted to join The ELC leadership team and look forward to launching a consultative practice and expanding our research and leadership development offerings to maximize the leadership pipeline of Black executives and further our mission of advancing Black executives globally. The ELC has a reputation of excellence and I am pleased to have the opportunity to help grow that with corporations that need our help," said Audrey Taylor

Ms. Taylor holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and a Masters of Business Administration from Stanford University.

About The Executive Leadership Council:

The Executive Leadership Council opens channels of opportunity for the development of Black executives to positively impact business and our communities. An independent non-profit 501(c)(3) founded in 1986, The ELC is the pre-eminent membership organization committed to increasing the number of global Black executives in C-Suites, on corporate boards and in global enterprises. Comprising nearly 800 current and former Black CEOs, senior executives and board directors at Fortune 1000 and Global 500 companies, and entrepreneurs at top-tier firms, its members work to build an inclusive business leadership pipeline that empowers global Black leaders to make impactful contributions to the marketplace and the global communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.elcinfo.com.

