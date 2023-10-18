Cardinal Health Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2023

DUBLIN, Ohio, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) has been named among the 100 Best Corporate Citizens, a prestigious annual ranking by 3BL Media that assesses the environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance of the 1,000 largest public companies in the U.S.

Cardinal Health Logo (PRNewswire)

"We're honored to be included among the 100 Best Corporate Citizens," said Cardinal Health CEO Jason Hollar. "Our ESG work is aligned with our business strategy and helps position Cardinal Health as a partner of choice to our customers and suppliers. I'm grateful to our 48,000 employees around the globe who provide the products and services that enable our customers to best care for their patients, and help to drive our ESG priorities forward."

Added Megan Maltenfort, VP of ESG at Cardinal Health, "We are committed to doing our part to ensure a fair, equitable and livable planet into the future. We are thrilled to be recognized as a Best Corporate Citizen, and we look forward to sharing more in our fiscal 2023 ESG Report, scheduled for publication in January."

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is based on 184 ESG factors across seven pillars: climate change, employee relations, environment, governance, human rights, stakeholders and society, and ESG performance. Cardinal Health performed particularly well in the areas of human rights and stakeholders and society, which is attributable to the company's supplier ESG due diligence program and strong corporate governance over ESG matters.

The list ranks companies in the Russell 1000 Index based on research by ISS ESG, the responsible investment research arm of Institutional Shareholder Services. Information for the 100 Best Corporate Citizens list is compiled exclusively from publicly available resources.

Details about Cardinal Health's ESG work and progress can be found in the company's fiscal 2022 ESG Report, which was published in January 2023.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for healthcare facilities. With more than 50 years in business, operations in more than 30 countries and approximately 48,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.

About 3BL

3BL's unrivaled distribution platforms and TriplePundit Brand Studio promote the environmental, social, governance (ESG) initiatives of leading companies, private equity firms, nonprofits and NGOs to a global audience. Learn more here .



Media contact:

Tori Simmons, Victoria.simmons@cardinalhealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cardinal Health