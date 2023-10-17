SANUK x Protect Our Winters Debut New Capsule Collection

A Partnership to Help Protect Our Happy Places

GOLETA, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanuk®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), has teamed up with Protect Our Winters (POW), a nonprofit environmental organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the great outdoors. Sanuk and Protect Our Winters have launched a rad limited-edition footwear collection made with low-impact materials combined with offsets purchased for the small remaining emissions they create to make them carbon neutral. In addition to debuting the collaborative footwear collection, Sanuk has donated $25,000 in 2023 to help Protect Our Winters fight for climate policy changes that strive to create a positive, lasting impact on the health and preservation of our outdoor playgrounds.

Sanuk x Protect Our Winters (PRNewswire)

The collaboration was designed to be cozy and is made with a number of recycled materials, including recycled polyester and nylon. Sanuk has then offset the small remaining amount of greenhouse gas emissions these materials create, making the materials carbon neutral. The Sanuk x POW capsule collection features two puffy jacket-inspired all-gender styles that will elevate your cold-weather game to unseen heights.

U Puffy Chiller Low SL x POW Northern Sunset: This slip-on is ultra comfy, featuring a high rebound Contoura ® insole, podiatrist-designed arch support with 100% recycled polyester lining and a lightweight midsole made from sugarcane EVA. The shoe's upper is treated with a PFC free water repellency finish, making these the perfect kicks for winter adventures. Additional materials include a recycled polyester upper, durable mudguard and heel counter that kicks down for easy on and off and finished with a rubber sawtooth outsole for increased traction and style.

U Puffy Chiller Mid SL x POW Dark Frost: Look good and feel great in this cozy winter boot, featuring a durable, weather-protected upper treated with a PFC free water repellency finish and lined with puffy insulation. Comfy details include a podiatrist-designed arch support and a high rebound Contoura® insole and dynamic heel cup, along with a midsole made from sugarcane EVA. Crafted with the elements in mind, this boot includes a 100% recycled polyester mudguard and heel counter, recycled polyester collar gusset, a rubber sawtooth outsole and elastic laces with toggle closure for maximum adjustability.

"Sanuk is proud to partner with Protect Our Winters to bring awareness and education to our consumer base," said Katie Pruitt, Brand Director at Sanuk. "Protect Our Winters is leading the charge in climate change advocacy on behalf of those that enjoy the outdoors the most, working tirelessly to bring about policy change to benefit our happy places. Our core sustainability initiatives and their mission go hand in hand and we are honored to bring this collaboration collection to life."

The synergy of Sanuk and POW goes beyond commitment to the environment. Both organizations partner with professional athletes Danny Davis and Michelle Parker, who passionately advocate for climate change policy and amplify these sentiments in their social channels. Davis is a legendary professional snowboarder, known for his style, creativity and versatility in competitions ranging from The X Games to The Winter Olympics. Parker is a leading global outdoor athlete, activist and acclaimed big mountain free skier.

"We are excited to welcome Danny Davis and Michelle Parker as the most recent additions to our ambassador team. Both Danny and Michelle share our principles and embody the Sanuk lifestyle. We couldn't be more proud to be partnering with them and Protect Our Winters," said Pruitt.

This collaboration with Protect Our Winters reiterates Sanuk's commitment to sustainability. Sanuk continues to collaborate with organizations such as Protect Our Winters to inspire environmental protection and provide educational content to encourage others to join the movement.

"Sanuk was one of the first brands I noticed that made products while keeping the health of the planet in mind and POW was my introduction to advocating to protect the planet," said Danny Davis, athlete ambassador for Sanuk and Protect Our Winters. "The partnership between these two really puts meaning behind the phrase 'products with purpose.'"

The collaboration collection launches today on Sanuk.com and with select retail partners for $85-100. For more information about the Sanuk x POW collection, visit Sanuk.com/POW or follow along on Instagram @sanuk #smileon and @protectourwinters.

About Protect Our Winters (POW)

Protect Our Winters is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps passionate outdoor people protect the places and lifestyles they love from climate change. Founded in 2007 by professional snowboarder Jeremy Jones, POW is a community of athletes, scientists, creatives and business leaders advancing non-partisan policies that protect our world today and for future generations. For more information, visit www.protectourwinters.org.



About SANUK® Welcome to the never-ending party for your feet. Founded in 1997, Sanuk is an unconventional footwear brand on a mission to keep you comfy, protect our happy places and cultivate community. Sanuk is the Thai word for "fun," so we infuse fun into everything we do. For more information about Sanuk, a division of Deckers Brands, visit sanuk.com or follow @sanuk on Instagram and Facebook. #SmileOn

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, Koolaburra®, HOKA®, Teva® and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has 50 years of history building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com.

Media Contact:

Madison Kaplan, Crowe PR

mkaplan@crowepr.com

(619) 794-0114, ext. 723

(PRNewsfoto/Sanuk) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sanuk