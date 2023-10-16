YDS Pharmatech, Inc. CEO to Highlight AI Advancements in Designing New Drug Modalities at Bio Investor Forum on October 17th

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YDS Pharmatech, Inc., a pioneering innovator at a transformative juncture in applying AI to drug discovery, announces its participation in this year's Bio Investor Forum. The company's CEO, Dr. Xing Che, is scheduled to present on October 17, 2023, at 4:15 PM in the Franciscan C room on the Ballroom Level. She will delve into the significant strides YDS Pharmatech has made in leveraging the power of AI for designing new therapeutics modalities.

YDS Phamatech (PRNewswire)

"At YDS, we've seamlessly integrated the capabilities of generative AI models and transformer-based models into our approach," Dr. Xing Che commented. "Our distinctive AI-augmented biophysics simulation has been central in providing substantial value to our collaborators, especially in PROTACs, molecular glues, and peptide drug conjugates design. The current transformer-based models like Alphafold2 and protein language models have achieved great success, but they are not sufficient for our application scenarios. Our targets undergo conformational changes upon ligand binding, which cannot be predicted by Alphafold2. Additionally, the nature of therapeutic peptides, many of which consist of unnatural amino acids, poses challenges in leveraging the powerful protein language models. I am pleased to see that we are bridging these gaps."

Joshua Elkington, Founder and General Partner at Axial and former Scientific Advisor at DeepMind, noted, "Generative models offer the potential to transform biotech by offering unexpected leads and help the field move more quickly. Rapid progress in AI over the last few years has provided an increasing variety of tools for scientists to develop new medicines and healthcare products. Within this large umbrella, companies like YDS can use generative AI to invent new types of degraders from molecule glues to PROTACs that have been overlooked or not considered at all."

Participants at the Bio Investor Forum are cordially invited to attend Dr. Xing Che's presentation for an in-depth exploration of the transformative potential of AI in drug discovery and YDS Pharmatech's contributions.

About YDS Pharmatech, Inc.:

YDS Pharmatech, Inc. is a Venture-backed techbio company developing computational designing platforms for multispecific drugs. We envision maximizing the impact of AI in new drug modalities. The company utilizes AI-augmented biophysics simulations to study ternary complex interactions, thermodynamics, and kinetics, contributing significantly to induced proximity studies and transitioning degrader discovery from serendipitous to rational design. Currently focusing on PROTACs and molecular glue protein degraders, our platform is expanding to include peptides and PDCs. Our interdisciplinary team of scientists collaborates with researchers worldwide to pioneer innovative treatments for various diseases. The research at YDS has been recognized and published in prestigious journals such as Nature Chemical Biology, PLoS Biology, PNAS, and Advanced Science.

For more about YDS Pharmatech, Inc., visit www.yds-pharmatech.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE YDS Pharmatech, Inc.