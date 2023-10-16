Harmonic's cOS Platform Unifies DOCSIS 4.0 Options and 10G Fiber

Enhanced cOS Broadband Platform Hits Major Milestone Powering Multigigabit Symmetric Service Over a Live Production System

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that its market-leading cOS™ broadband platform (formerly CableOS®) and hybrid network edge devices have achieved successful live production delivery of multigigabit symmetric speeds leveraging DOCSIS 4.0 and 10G PON technology.

"Harmonic's versatile cOS platform and network edge devices bring a new level of flexibility and capacity to broadband service providers during this critical time of multigigabit service expansion and evolution," says Nimrod Ben-Natan, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Broadband Business at Harmonic. "More than ever before, broadband operators require greater agility to define and implement network strategy and we are excited to again be at the forefront in delivering transformative new capabilities."

The cOS platform offers the industry's first solution to unify both variants of DOCSIS 4.0, Full Duplex (FDX) and Extended Spectrum (ESD), as well as 10G fiber technologies for the inside and outside plant, consolidating management of cable and fiber network assets into one system. The cOS platform enables operators to deliver multigigabit speeds regardless of physical wiring or existing infrastructure, further accelerating time to market of high-value new services and a more seamless multigigabit network evolution.

"Our joint work with Harmonic has created and fueled years of incredible network innovation, growth, and operational excellence," said Elad Nafshi, Chief Network Officer, Comcast. "We embarked on our DAA journey by digitizing our Access Network through the vCMTS and scaled that across the country to put us in a position to introduce the world's first DOCSIS 4.0-powered Internet service and seamless fiber optionality. We'll continue to innovate and we're very excited about the benefits it will deliver to consumers, including fast speeds, even better reliability, lower latency, and industry-leading security."

Harmonic's Emmy Award-winning cOS platform powers next-gen broadband services to more than 21 million cable modems for over 100 service providers worldwide, including leading operators in the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia.

