BlackLine Expands Connectivity and Unification with Microsoft Ecosystem for a Faster and More Efficient Financial Close and Consolidation

BlackLine Expands Connectivity and Unification with Microsoft Ecosystem for a Faster and More Efficient Financial Close and Consolidation

Newly added Microsoft Teams integration and enhanced Microsoft Dynamics 365 Connector deliver increased automation, control, and visibility

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital finance transformation leader BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) has added Microsoft Teams integration and introduced new capabilities to its Microsoft Dynamics 365 (D365) Connector, delivering new, innovative functionality that helps customers streamline and optimize key finance and accounting processes and close the books even faster. These new capabilities enable greater efficiency and productivity for global businesses of all sizes.

BlackLine company logo. (PRNewsFoto/BlackLine) (PRNewswire)

"As the pioneer and market leader of financial close software, BlackLine has transformed the finance and accounting processes of the world's largest companies," Mike Polaha, SVP of finance solutions and technology at BlackLine, said. "We are applying that same transformative power by providing capabilities that are quick-to-deploy, easy-to-use, and offer unparalleled business value, especially to the many businesses that rely on Microsoft for their financial operations."

As a longstanding Microsoft partner, BlackLine offers joint customers seamless compatibility with multiple Microsoft ERPs including D365 and Great Plains. Newly added Microsoft Teams collaboration and messaging services will now also provide real-time notifications for time-sensitive actions, while new enhancements to BlackLine's pre-configured Microsoft D365 Finance & Operations Connector for Financial Close & Consolidation Solutions will enable customers to access more data quicker and automate more of their close workflows.

"BlackLine's latest enhancements for the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Connector empower users to bring additional data into BlackLine, enabling greater process optimization and productivity," said Rob Kugel, SVP and research director of business research at Ventana Research. "Integrating with Microsoft Teams solidifies BlackLine's vision of a collaborative accounting hub to drive greater efficiency in their customers' financial operations."

Highlights of BlackLine's new Microsoft Teams integration:

Real-time administrative, system, and business workflow-related alerts directly in Microsoft Teams chat

Actionable and real-time notifications that empower users to make better-informed and more timely decisions that enhance productivity, minimize errors, and speed up the financial close

Optimization for greater efficiency and transparency of a user's task execution

Highlights of new functionality via BlackLine's Microsoft D365 Connector:

Enables organizations to automate even more of the data flow from their D365 ERP

Ability to pull more data types including currency rates and multicurrency balances

Improved data extraction performance and efficiency

Non-bank lender Resimac has been using BlackLine alongside Microsoft D365 for four years. "Since BlackLine, we have seen 100% on-time completion rates for all month-end reconciliations. With BlackLine Task Management, managers and employees know what needs to be done and on what timeline. That increased visibility drives accountability," said Santo Ahmed, group financial controller at Resimac.

BlackLine's Microsoft D365 Connector is generally available now. Integrated Microsoft Teams functionality is available now for early adoption. BlackLine is showcasing its market-leading financial close and consolidation, accounts receivable, and intercompany accounting automation solutions this week at the Microsoft Community Summit in Charlotte, North Carolina.

For more information, please visit: www.blackline.com/erp-integration/microsoft-dynamics-integration/

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting and finance processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's market-leading cloud platform and customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close and consolidation, accounts receivable, and intercompany accounting processes – inspiring, powering, and guiding large enterprises and midsize businesses on their digital finance transformation journeys.

More than 4,200 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and is recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including G2 and TrustRadius. BlackLine is a global company with operations in major business centers including Los Angeles, New York, the San Francisco Bay area, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Singapore, and Sydney. For more information, visit blackline.com.

BlackLine Forward-looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "intend," "potential," "would," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding our growth plans and opportunities.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon BlackLine's current plans, estimates and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith beliefs and assumptions as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize or if any assumptions prove incorrect, actual performance or results may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company's ability to execute on its strategies, attract new customers, enter new geographies and develop, release and sell new features and solutions; and other risks and uncertainties described in the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Additional information will also be set forth in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BlackLine