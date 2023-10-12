Discovery Life Sciences Announces Major Strategic Expansions: New State-of-the-Art Facilities, Advanced Technologies, and Global Brand Enhancements

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Life Sciences (Discovery), the Biospecimen and Biomarker Specialists, has moved to its new global headquarters at the HudsonAlpha Institute of Biotechnology campus in Huntsville, Alabama. Alongside this relocation, the company's AllCells cell and gene therapy division has set up its new divisional headquarters in Alameda, California. In addition, Discovery is introducing Olink Explore HT proteomic services and debuting an all-new digital platform.

With support from the State of Alabama and HudsonAlpha, Discovery has opened its new 93,000-square-foot global headquarters building in Huntsville. This distinctive facility combines Discovery's biospecimen products and multi-omic biomarker and analytics services under one roof. Discovery provides access to one of the world's largest biospecimen inventories alongside leading genomic, proteomic, molecular pathology, flow cytometry, and cell biology technologies at a scale to serve R&D programs―from target assay validation to the largest global clinical trials, requiring either single or sequential technology assessments. The sample's chain of custody remains within this single facility, ensuring top-tier quality and rigorous regulatory compliance.

The AllCells Division of Discovery has also moved into its new divisional headquarters at 1640 South Loop Rd Suite 250, Alameda, CA 94502. The new AllCells facility features:

A 20% increase in collection capacity for quicker, more efficient order fulfillment.





Cell manufacturing and processing cleanrooms that meet EU standards.





An improved donor experience with easy accessibility, abundant parking, and a contemporary and inviting atmosphere.

Discovery's Proteome Center has integrated the Olink Explore HT platform into its services. Explore HT has the capacity to measure over 5,300 proteins while increasing processing throughput capacity to thousands of samples weekly and delivering data four times faster than prior generations. This technology significantly complements the Proteome Center's existing capabilities, such as Olink Explore, Target, Focus, Flex, mass spectrometry, and Luminex-based services.

Given its rapid growth and increasing client interest in its diverse offerings, Discovery launched a new company website designed to amplify the digital client experience. The new dls.com features a modernized design and an intuitive user interface to provide a more informative and streamlined digital experience that more accurately reflects the company's mission and highlights the enhanced branded capabilities of its AllCells and Gentest Divisions.

"Following our acquisition of 13 companies over the last five years, these significant advancements mark the next growth phase in our journey," said Discovery CEO Glenn Bilawsky. "We are reshaping the life sciences laboratory services sector. With these enhancements, we are even better equipped to advance science and accelerate our clients' research and development of new diagnostics and therapies to improve patient care."

About Discovery Life Sciences

Discovery Life Sciences is the company of Biospecimen and Biomarker Specialists. We combine a comprehensive commercial biospecimen inventory and procurement network with outstanding multi-omic biomarker service laboratories. Our offerings include genomic, tissue biomarker, proteomic, and cell-based services, accelerating the development of new therapies supported by biomarker and companion diagnostic programs for cancer, infectious disease, and other rare and complex conditions.

Through AllCells, our cell and gene therapy division, we maintain a substantial recallable donor pool, supplying Research Use Only (RUO) and clinical-grade fresh and cryopreserved human cellular materials to support cell and gene therapy programs at any phase of development and scale.

Motivated by leading scientific expertise and innovative application of current technologies, the Discovery team collaborates with customers to rapidly overcome obstacles and achieve results, aiding in making critical research and development decisions with unparalleled speed. We are Science at your Service! For more information, visit www.dls.com.

