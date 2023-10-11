Easy to Say, Easy to Sip! Your Audio Guide to Loire Valley Wine Appellations

Easy to Say, Easy to Sip! Your Audio Guide to Loire Valley Wine Appellations

Learn to pronounce ten appellations in the Loire Valley

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Can you confidently pronounce Crémant de Loire? How about Jasnières? Or Coteaux d'Ancenis?

Download the infographic, open in Adobe Acrobat and click each audio icon to hear French pronunciations of 10 appellations on the Loire Valley map! (PRNewswire)

Loire Valley Wines teamed up with Katie Melchior (also known as @FrenchWineTutor) to create an audio guide to 10 appellations in the Loire Valley. Simply download the infographic, open in Adobe Acrobat and click each audio icon to hear French pronunciations of 10 appellations on the Loire Valley map, read by Katie!

The infographic map is available to download online here: https://www.vinsvaldeloire.fr/sites/default/files/loire_audiomap_2023_rgb.pdf.

About the Loire Valley Wine Council (Interloire):

The Loire Valley, referred to as the Garden of France, is known for its magnificent chateaux, rich history and 4 distinct wine regions - Pays Nantais, Anjou, Saumur, Touraine – each with its own characteristics of grapes, appellations and styles. The wine-growing regions dotting the Loire's banks feature more than 3,000 wineries, more than 103,000 acres of vineyards, 33 appellations of origin and 1 protected geographical indication.

www.vinsvaldeloire.fr/en

Media Contact

Chris Ramos c/o Loire Valley Wines

cramos@sopexa.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Loire Valley Wines