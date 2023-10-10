WCG Raises the Bar in Quality Management Standards, Becoming ISO 9001 Certified in both IRB and IBC

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WCG, the global leader in providing solutions that measurably improve and accelerate clinical research, announced today the extension of its ISO 9001 certification to its Institutional Biosafety Committee (IBC) services by BSI. WCG has now achieved ISO 9001 certification for both its Institutional Review Board (IRB) and IBC services – reinforcing its commitment to excellence of quality management across ethical review.

"In 2010, WCG's IRB became the only IRB in the world to have met ISO quality management standards and to have received ISO 9001 certification," commented WCG Chief Executive Officer Sam Srivastava. "Today, we are proud to raise the bar yet again as we have set a new high standard for quality management in ethical review within our IBC."

"WCG has been leading ethical review for decades," added David Forster, JD, MA, CIP, Chief Compliance Officer, WCG. "We were the first to pioneer the concept of independent ethical review, and we continually seek ways to increase efficiencies within the clinical research process while maintaining the highest standards of human subject protection. Achieving ISO certification within our IBC is a powerful indicator of our commitment to continuous improvement in all aspects of our operations."

All ISO 9000 standards are based on a series of quality management principles. They require company leaders to establish clear goals and objectives for their quality management system and endeavor to get all their employees involved. Participating companies adopt a strong customer focus with employees aiming not just to meet customer expectations but to exceed them. They also take both a process- and systems-based management approach and strive for continual improvement in their company's overall performance, using internal audits to track progress.

