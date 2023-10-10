John W. Brick Foundation Launches the Mental Wellbeing Association, the World's First Certification Organization Focused on Mental Well-Being

TIMONIUM, Md., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The John W. Brick Mental Health Foundation (JWB) has established the first certification organization focused on mental well-being: The Mental Wellbeing Association (MWA). For the first time ever, education, training, and certifications will be offered in mental well-being to professionals globally. This highly anticipated initiative of the JWB Foundation coincides perfectly with World Mental Health Day today and has the potential to improve the health and welfare of so many.

The Mental Wellbeing Association's first certification intends to bridge the gaps between the mental well-being and fitness spaces, contributing to the JWB Foundation's mission of changing the way the world treats mental health. Certifications will be grounded in evidence-based research and a comprehensive psychological perspective focusing on the four pillars of mental well-being: exercise, nutrition, connection, and mindfulness.

"We started the Mental Wellbeing Association, an initiative of the JWB Foundation, to be at the forefront of the mental well-being renaissance that is underway today. We believe this association will contribute to the global advancement of mental well-being education and will have a profound positive impact on the lives of millions."

⸺ Lynne and Victor Brick, Founders of the John W. Brick Mental Health Foundation, Owners and Founders of Ohana Growth Partners

The Mental Wellbeing Association has gone live! For years, the John W. Brick Foundation has been working on a groundbreaking, extensive, and carefully curated certification program that will train and certify fitness professionals in mental well-being. This certification will be the first of many issued by the Mental Wellbeing Association and will be available starting early next year.

Visit the website to join the waitlist and be the first to know about the release of the Mental Well-Being Certification for Fitness Professionals: https://www.mentalwellbeingassociation.org/coming-soon

About The John W. Brick Mental Health Foundation

The purpose of the John W. Brick Mental Health Foundation is to integrate self-care approaches – such as exercise, nutrition, and mind-body practices – into treating mental illness and promoting mental well-being. JWB has donated over $3,000,000 to advancing integrative approaches to mental health. To learn more about this foundation and its global impact, visit https://www.johnwbrickfoundation.org/ .

