Insomnia Cookies Celebrates 20 Years of Delivering Warm, Delicious Cookies

The beloved cult brand pays homage to its loyal Insomniacs with a month-long birthday celebration

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insomnia Cookies, the beloved cult brand known for serving sweet treats all day and late into the night, is celebrating 20 years of delivering warm, delicious cookies. Since its founding at the University of Pennsylvania in 2003 by then-student Seth Berkowitz, Insomnia has fostered a cult-like community of loyal Insomniacs whose passion for the brand has fueled the late-night bakery's growth.

Born from a late-night idea, that same spirit of creativity and imagination is still what drives Insomnia today and keeps the late-night bakery hungry to continue innovating and pushing the boundaries of what's possible. With more than 250 locations nationwide plus new locations in Canada and the U.K., Insomnia is continuing its explosive growth trajectory. This month alone, the brand is set to open nine new locations, surpassing its highest total new store openings in a month.

To the delight of Insomniacs' cravings, the company also plans to unveil dozens of new locations in the coming months, including its first-ever locations in the following cities:

Berkley, CA

Lincoln, NE

Long Island , NY (Uniondale)

Portland, OR

Kingston, ON

San Antonio, TX

Burlington, VT

Seattle, WA

Celebrating with Insomnia's key ingredient to success – its loyal Insomniacs – the late-night bakery is offering cookie lovers $20 20-packs beginning today, available in-store and for local delivery, through October 31. Insomniacs who wish Insomnia a "happy birthday" will receive one FREE Classic cookie with any in-store purchase at U.S. and Canada stores. To put the cherry on top, cookie lovers can also indulge in the bakery's limited-edition Fall collection, which includes Halloween candy-centric cookies in collaboration with the trick-or-treat candy G.O.A.T., REESE'S, and other scary-delicious treats.

"I could have never imagined that an idea that began in my dorm room would one day blossom into a beloved global bakery," said Seth Berkowitz, Founder and CEO of Insomnia Cookies. "Insomnia is so grateful to our loyal Insomniacs, whose insatiable hunger and passion for our brand has fueled our growth."

To place an order or learn more about Insomnia Cookies, visit www.InsomniaCookies.com. Insomniacs can stay tuned for even more sweet surprises and birthday deals throughout the month on Insomnia Cookies' social channels, including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.

About Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is a rapidly expanding late-night bakery concept headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Founded at the University of Pennsylvania by then-student Seth Berkowitz, Insomnia Cookies has been feeding the insatiable hunger of loyal Insomniacs since 2003. Today, with more than 250 locations nationwide, Insomnia Cookies offers a wide variety of delicious cookies, ice cream, and other sweet treats in-store, for local delivery, and nationwide shipping. Details about Insomnia's menu, delivery, and nationwide shipping options can be found here (late-night delivery until 1 a.m. or later). To place an order or learn more about Insomnia Cookies, visit www.InsomniaCookies.com. Keep up-to-date on the latest cookie news and grand opening deals by following Insomnia Cookies on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.

