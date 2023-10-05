Thirty-Three Law Schools Granted Variance by ABA to Use JD-Next Examination

Law schools granted request to use JD-Next program as part of admissions process.

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Aspen Publishing, after recently securing an exclusive license to JD-Next, the groundbreaking law school admissions test, was pleased to see that the American Bar Association's Section of Legal Education and Admissions Council approved a variance for thirty-three law schools to use the JD-Next law school entrance examination in lieu of, or in addition to other admissions tests including the LSAT and GRE.

Aspen Publishing is pleased to see that the American Bar Association’s Section of Legal Education and Admissions Council recently approved a variance for thirty-three law schools to use the JD-Next law school entrance examination in lieu of, or in addition to other admissions tests. (PRNewswire)

"While the ABA does not endorse any specific examination, Aspen Publishing believes that the JD-Next law school learning program and examination is a gamechanger in legal education," says Joe Terry, vice president and publisher for Aspen Publishing. "There is a definite groundswell of support and interest that this program is receiving, and we are excited to see where it leads."

Developed over the past five years by the University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law, with active participation by more than 40 law schools, colleges and universities and thousands of students across the country, JD-Next was designed to bridge the gap in law school preparation and offer a reliable measure of a student's ability to learn and succeed in law school. The fully online program includes an eight-week course which covers doctrinal concepts and legal skills workshops. The course culminates in a final exam that tests participants' grasp of the material. Peer-reviewed studies have shown that the test avoids large racial disparities that affect other tests.

"JD-Next is an exciting tool, says David Yellen, Dean of the University of Miami School of Law." "It offers great promise in reducing historic barriers and identifying students who will thrive in law school and in their careers."

Any law school wanting to apply for a variance to use JD-Next must do so by October 13, 2023. Schools can reach out to Aspen Publishing at jd.next@aspenpublishing.com for further information. In addition, all law schools can use the JD-Next program, even without a variance. Students benefit from the extra preparation that the JD-Next course and examination provide while law schools appreciate the additional data points provided by the subsequent test results, which have been shown to provide a predictive edge, even on top of other test scores.

"JD-Next was designed to measure what prospective law students can do versus what they may already know," says Marc L. Miller, dean of University of Arizona Law." "We are confident in the results achieved to date with this program and feel the future is bright as awareness and interest continue to grow."

The latest course began on Monday, October 2, 2023, with the examination offered on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, and Saturday, December 9, 2023. Limited seats are still available. For further information, please visit https://www.aspenpublishing.com/programs/jd-next.

