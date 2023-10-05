TETROUS, INC. ANNOUNCES ISSUE OF AN ADDITIONAL U.S. PATENT RELATED TO ENFIX™ DEMINERALIZED BONE FIBER IMPLANTS FOR SPORTS MEDICINE SURGICAL PROCEDURES

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetrous, Inc., a regenerative medicine company, today announced that another patent (U.S. Patent Number 11,759,548) specifically related to the EnFix family of demineralized cortical bone fiber implants and their method of manufacture has been issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

(PRNewswire)

Our intellectual property portfolio provides Tetrous a sustainable competitive advantage in the enthesis repair market

EnFix RC™, the first product in the EnFix family, is a procedure-specific implant for rotator cuff repair. It is currently available in the United States and Australia. EnFix RC changes the paradigm in rotator cuff surgery by enhancing healing at the tendon to bone interface, i.e., at the enthesis, where failure often occurs. The 100% demineralized bone fiber (DBF) implants provide osteoinductivity and osteoconductivity in a unique graft, while FormLok™ technology imparts shape retention to the device, even when immersed in liquid, as is typical in arthroscopic surgery. The enhanced biologic repair at the interface between tendon and bone is a significant advancement. Optimal biologic performance is provided in an implant that has minimal disruption to the current surgical technique.

The newly issued patent, titled "Demineralized Bone Fiber Implant Compositions and Methods for Rotator Cuff and ACL Repair", further augments Tetrous' strong portfolio of intellectual property covering demineralized cortical bone fiber implants, bone healing, and enhancement of tendon to bone repair. "We are pleased that the U.S. Patent Office has yet again recognized the uniqueness of our technology and has granted this additional patent.", said Andy Carter, PhD, Tetrous' Co-Founder, Director and co-inventor on the issued patent. "Our growing intellectual property portfolio provides Tetrous a sustainable competitive advantage in the next-generation enthesis repair market".

About Tetrous, Inc.

Tetrous, Inc. is a regenerative medicine company guided by a team of influential surgeons and regenerative medicine scientists and led by experienced medical device executives. It utilizes next generation advanced technologies for enthesis repair in sports medicine applications, with its first product directed at improving enthesis repair in rotator cuff surgeries. Founded in 2019, the firm is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with a service operation in Chicago, IL and an R&D laboratory in Mammoth Lakes, CA. www.tetrous.com

The demineralized bone fiber technology used in Tetrous products is licensed exclusively for use in sports medicine from TheraCell, Inc., an Isto Biologics company.

EnFix™ and EnFix RC™ are trademarks of Tetrous, Inc.

FormLok™ is a trademark of TheraCell, Inc., an Isto Biologics company.

Media Contact: Product Information: Bradley Patt, PhD Tetrous, Inc. 331-307-7499 bpatt@tetrous.com John Bojanowski Tetrous, Inc. 331-307-7499 jbojanowski@tetrous.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tetrous