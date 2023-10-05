Stagwell's (STGW) Constellation Introduces Jemini, Business Transformation Consultancy, to Tackle Rising Complexity in Marketing Operations

NEW YORK and PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW)'s Constellation network today unveiled Jemini, a business transformation consultancy built to guide global organizations through multi-faceted change. Jemini has deep expertise across strategy activation, organizational development, change leadership, and innovation to help brands navigate rising complexity in their global marketing operations. Jemini will help brands solve problems such as:

How do we achieve repeatable creative excellence at scale?

How do we innovate our marketing operating models to be more responsive in this state of constant adaptation?

How do we inspire and re-organize our creative teams to work in new ways?

Jemini was incubated and shaped over a 12-month period in which it provided services to major global clients, including Nike, Microsoft, and Google. With the launch of Jemini, Constellation deepens its vertically integrated capabilities, which span top-notch global creative advertising, digital innovation, media, experiential, and now business consulting.

"Marketers face a dizzying convergence of responsibilities: mandates to do more with less, demand for digital transformation, and the crippling volume of omnichannel production needs, just to name a few. Jemini helps brand leaders evolve their organization to win in the face of market disruption," said Justin Lewis, Chair, Constellation. "Jemini takes what we do best, problem-solving, and applies it to holistic business transformation."

"Our clients view us as transformation partners — full stop," added Diane Bradley, Managing Principal, who leads Jemini with deep experience in running and growing consultancies. "They recognize that our team of multi-disciplinary problem-solvers can tackle their stickiest challenges and drive meaningful operational change. We are changemakers at Jemini and excel at activating solutions."

To learn more about Jemini and connect with their innovative services, visit www.jemini.co.

About Jemini

Jemini is a business transformation consultancy that guides global organizations through multi-faceted change. With deep expertise in strategy activation, organizational development, transformational change, and innovation enablement, we guide growth and make transformation achievable. Our team is digitally-native with hubs in Portland, New York, and Los Angeles and can meet you wherever you are in the world. Learn more and connect with us at www.jemini.co.

About Constellation

Constellation is a formation of best-in-class agencies within Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) across marketing services from data, insights, creativity, technology, and experiential that deploys itself to seize clients' biggest opportunities and solve their toughest business problems at scale. The collective includes 72andSunny, 10 Thousand Design, Brand Citizens, Colle McVoy, Exponent, Instrument, Jemini, Redscout, TEAM Enterprises, Tinsel Experiential Design, and The Harris Poll.

About Stagwell

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

