demandDrive Announces Partnership with Digital Impulse, a Boston, MA Based Digital Marketing and Web Development Agency

WALTHAM, Mass. , Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- demandDrive, LLC and partnered entities (including DataFuel and JRP, collectively referred to as "demandDrive") and Everlane Equity Partners, LLC ("Everlane") today announced a strategic partnership with Digital Impulse ("Digital Impulse" and collectively with demandDrive, the "Company"). The Company provides full-scope sales and marketing services, including sales execution, digital marketing, website design, lead generation, and other sales and marketing enablement services to clients nationwide.

demandDrive Partners with Digital Impulse (PRNewswire)

demandDrive and Digital Impulse now provide full-scope sales development and marketing services to clients nationwide.

Headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, Digital Impulse provides marketing and website development services to enterprise customers primarily in the healthcare and life sciences, professional services, software and B2B technology, and manufacturing industries. Digital Impulse's capabilities span digital campaigns, website development, search engine optimization, email marketing, design and creative, social media marketing, marketing automation, and marketing analytics. Digital Impulse's full suite of digital marketing and website development services, combined with its technical expertise, deep industry knowledge and talented employee base, enable it to build and implement highly effective marketing strategies for its clients.

Andrew Kolidas, Founder and CEO of Digital Impulse, stated, "We are proud of what we have been able to achieve as an organization to date and are excited to partner with demandDrive for the next stage of significant growth. We look forward to combining our expertise with the time-tested sales execution capabilities of demandDrive to provide a more comprehensive demand generation and optimization offering to our clients." Chapin Bennett, COO of Digital Impulse, added, "We are thrilled to be joining demandDrive's growing platform and look forward to the opportunities and resources it presents to our clients and team members."

Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, demandDrive partners with clients nationwide as an outsourced provider of sales, marketing, and lead generation services primarily in the software, B2B technology, manufacturing, and industrial markets. demandDrive continues to add capabilities both organically and by acquisition to be a full-scope, end-to-end outsourced solution for companies looking to take leads from the top of the funnel to ultimate execution of the sale. demandDrive's expertise in hiring, training, and managing talent across the sales and marketing continuum enables the buildout of successful demand generation programs quickly and cost-effectively for clients.

"We are thrilled to join forces with the Digital Impulse team and incorporate their decades of digital marketing experience and success to broaden our best-in-class service offering and deliver more value to our clients," said Lindsay Frey, Co-Founder and Partner of demandDrive. Daniel Paul, Co-Founder and Partner of demandDrive, noted, "The partnership with Digital Impulse considerably bolsters our marketing service offerings as we continue to build an end-to-end solution for our clients that unites their sales and marketing efforts."

"We are excited to partner with Digital Impulse as we continue to execute on our strategy of enhancing the breadth of our outsourced sales and marketing capabilities while focusing on end markets where we have depth of expertise," said Evan Horton, Managing Partner at Everlane, a Boston-based private equity firm that invested in the platform and focuses on partnerships with growing service companies. Daniel Vetrano, Principal at Everlane, added, "There's a tremendously positive cultural fit between the organizations, and this partnership formalizes the shared vision to be an extension of our clients by delivering the expertise and resources of a world-class sales and marketing department."

About Digital Impulse:

Serving clients since 2011, Digital Impulse is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts and provides a full suite of marketing services to companies nationwide. Digital Impulse's services include digital campaigns, website development, search engine optimization, email marketing, design and creative, social media marketing, marketing automation, and marketing analytics. Clients rely on Digital Impulse's suite of services to strategize, design, implement, and manage digital marketing campaigns and websites, with a focus on generating actionable leads and sales.

About demandDrive:

demandDrive provides sales development, demand generation and marketing services to clients nationwide. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the Company's offering includes end-to-end sales execution and marketing enablement solutions to drive leads from top of funnel to ultimate close of the sale on an outsourced basis. The Company has experience servicing clients across a wide variety of end markets and has particular expertise in supporting business-to-business technology, manufacturing, and industrial companies. For more information, please visit www.demanddrive.com .

About Everlane:

Everlane is a Boston-based private capital provider focused on equity investments in high-quality companies that are well-positioned for future growth. Everlane utilizes its fully committed capital base and experience investing in small capitalization and middle market companies to accelerate value creation alongside management teams that have meaningful go-forward financial participation in their businesses. Everlane is flexible in its approach, structuring both majority and minority partnerships across primarily services industries such as business, consumer, financial, healthcare, industrial, and IT services.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Everlane Equity Partners I, LP