Toy Association to Unveil Toy & Play Trends and New Consumer Insights for this Holiday Season at Toy Fair®

WHAT: Get an inside look at the top trends that will drive toy industry sales through the end of the year — plus a sneak peek at what's to come in 2024 — at the Toy Trends Briefing, an exclusive seminar hosted by The Toy Association™, producer of Toy Fair® and official voice of the North American toy industry.







WHEN: Saturday, September 30 | 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.







WHERE: General Session Theater (Hall 1E, Room 1E09 – Lower Level), Javits Center, New York City







WHO: Experts from The Toy Association will provide an overview of the biggest toy & play trends this holiday season and beyond, supported by new data from a national survey of U.S. parents. Presenters will share product examples directly from the show floor that tie into each trend. Show staff will be on-hand following the presentation to help media map out visits to exhibitors' booths and locate specific types of toys at the show.









Throughout the year, The Toy Association's trend experts work with hundreds of global toy companies to identify the products and trends that will drive consumer spending on toys, games, and youth entertainment products. Trend expert bios are available in the Toy Fair Press Kit of the Toy Fair Online Press Room.

REGISTER: This session is open to all Toy Fair guests. Registration is mandatory for access to Toy Fair.

Verification of media credentials is required. Media can sign up onsite at the show.



Toy Fair® is the largest and most comprehensive play-focused experience unifying the toy industry's entire ecosystem with key players to help with business development and sourcing the latest products from across all forms and stages of play. Featuring thousands of new and unique toys, games, edutainment, entertainment-driven experiences, and more from around the world, Toy Fair offers attendees a competitive edge no other trade event can match.

Founded in 1916, The Toy Association™, Inc. is the business trade association representing hundreds of companies including manufacturers, retailers, licensors, and others who are involved in the youth entertainment industry. The Toy Association leads the health and growth of the U.S. toy industry, which has an annual U.S. economic impact of $102.4 billion. Our manufacturing members account for 93% of U.S. toy and game sales driving the annual $40 billion U.S. domestic toy market. The Toy Association serves as the industry's voice on the developmental benefits of play and promotes play's positive impact on childhood development to consumers and media. The organization has a long history of leadership in toy safety, having helped develop the first comprehensive toy safety standard more than 40 years ago, and remains committed to working with medical experts, government, consumers, and industry on ongoing programs to ensure safe and fun play. As a global leader, The Toy Association produces the world-renowned Toy Fair®; advocates on behalf of members around the world; sustains the Canadian Toy Association; acts as secretariat for the International Council of Toy Industries and International Toy Industry CEO Roundtable; and chairs the committee that reviews and revises America's widely emulated ASTM F963 toy safety standard.

