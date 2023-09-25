Service Dog DNA Testing Becomes Accessible Through New Partnership

This National Service Dog Month, Embark Veterinary announces new corporate partnership with Assistance Dogs International

BOSTON, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Embark Veterinary, Inc. , a global leader in dog health and genetics, today announced a new corporate partnership with Assistance Dogs International (ADI). As part of the partnership, Embark is providing Embark for Breeders dog DNA test kits to North American members of ADI's breeding cooperative.

(PRNewsfoto/Embark Vet) (PRNewswire)

The new partnership emerges from a longtime relationship between Embark and assistance dog organizations across North America, who rely on dog DNA kits to test for more than 250 genetic health conditions in their breeding dogs. These screening tools help ensure that puppies who receive years of high level training, and ultimately perform essential tasks for individuals with disabilities, are free of testable genetic health conditions.

"At ADI, we pride ourselves on establishing and promoting standards of excellence for assistance dogs," said Chris Diefenthaler, executive director at ADI. "That's why we work closely with our International Breeding Cooperative to use all the tools at our disposal to produce the healthiest puppies, who will go on to become successful assistance dogs. Embark dog DNA tests are one of those tools that help us create new paths of possibilities for individuals with disabilities."

Most assistance dog organizations work with breeds prone to genetic health conditions, such as Labrador Retrievers, Golden Retrievers, Poodles, and Newfoundlands, making DNA testing even more important. In March 2023, Embark added a new test for Stargardt Disease to its genetic screening panel.

"Stargardt Disease is an example of a genetic health condition that occurs in Labrador Retrievers, a breed that's essential in many assistance dog programs," said Dr. Jenna Dockweiler, Embark veterinary geneticist. "The disease causes the slow deterioration of a dog's vision and would devastate a dog's career in assistance work. This test is just one example of how genetic screening tools empower organizations with the information they need to make the best breeding decisions for their programs. Fortunately, because this disease is inherited in a recessive manner, smart breeding decisions can avoid producing puppies at-risk for this disease."

NEADS® World Class Service Dogs, a Massachusetts-based service dog program, is one of the 53 ADI-accredited organizations that will benefit from the new Embark partnership. NEADS has a long history of innovation in the service dog space as early pioneers of the "Prison PUP Program," in which service dog puppies are trained by select prison program handlers. More recently, NEADS was an early adopter of Embark DNA testing to help breed program candidates that meet their standards for health, temperament, and longevity.

"One of our recent program graduates displayed stellar temperament, behavior, and health during his evaluation period for breeding and training. To fulfill his potential in both breeding and service dog work, we chose to collect his semen and freeze it to use for future matings," said Kate Albertini, manager of breeding and puppy development at NEADS. "This dog went on to complete his training and was matched with a veteran client. When we are ready to breed using his stored sample, his Embark DNA results will help us match him to an appropriate female. This will provide his future offspring with the best opportunity for long, healthy careers in service dog work."

About Embark

Embark Veterinary, Inc. was launched in 2015 with a passion for scientific research and a lifelong love for dogs. Starting with its best-in-class canine DNA test, Embark is building a powerful platform for scientific discovery that will accelerate advancements in personalized dog care. Embark offers the most scientifically advanced, most trusted, and highest-rated dog DNA tests on the market that helps dog owners, breeders, and veterinarians learn about their dog's breed, health, and ancestry. Customers gain hundreds of actionable insights that inform more proactive care, and every test fuels new research to help all dogs lead longer, healthier lives. Embark is an official research partner of Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, was named to the Inc. 5000 list for the past four years, and was included on Forbes ' next billion-dollar startups list.

For more information, visit Embark's website at EmbarkVet.com , and follow Embark on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About Assistance Dogs International (ADI)

Assistance Dogs International is the world's leading standards-setter and accreditation body for training assistance dogs. As a worldwide coalition of 205 non-profit member organizations spread across five continents, ADI is the world's most diverse and inclusive assistance dog certification and standard-setting body. More information here .

About NEADS Inc.

NEADS Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located in Princeton, Massachusetts. Established in 1976, NEADS offers the widest array of Service Dog programs in the industry, including Service Dogs for adults and children with a physical disability, Service Dogs for veterans, Service Dogs for Hearing, and Service Dogs for children with autism or other developmental disabilities. NEADS dogs are also partnered with professionals in classroom, therapy, hospital, ministry, and courthouse settings. As of 2021, NEADS has earned a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for 19 consecutive years. For more information, please visit neads.org and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Embark Vet / BAM COMMUNICATIONS