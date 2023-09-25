RealogicHR Achieves Prestigious JCAHO Certification from the Joint Commission

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RealogicHR is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious JCAHO (Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations) certification, a significant milestone that underscores our commitment to excellence in healthcare services.

RealogicHR, Joint Commission Certified. (PRNewswire)

The Joint Commission is the nation's oldest and largest accrediting body in healthcare, known for its rigorous standards and comprehensive evaluation processes. Achieving JCAHO certification demonstrates RealogicHR's dedication to providing the highest quality healthcare services and maintaining the highest patient safety standards.

RealogicHR underwent a comprehensive evaluation by a team of healthcare experts who assessed various aspects of the organization, including clinical care, patient rights, infection control, and safety practices.

"We are incredibly proud to have achieved JCAHO certification," said Toni Pelot, Director of Clinical and Operational Advancement, PA-C. "This certification is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who consistently go above and beyond to ensure the safety and well-being of patients in our community."

This certification emphasizes RealogicHR's unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch healthcare services and maintaining the highest standards of patient care. It reflects our dedication to continuous improvement, patient satisfaction, and adherence to the industry's best practices.

RealogicHR looks forward to continuing its mission of providing exceptional healthcare services to our community while upholding the highest standards of excellence and patient safety. For more information about RealogicHR and its JCAHO certification, please visit www.realogichrcare.com or contact info@realogichr.com.

About RealogicHR: RealogicHR is a leading healthcare organization committed to providing high-quality healthcare career advocacy services to our community. With a team of dedicated healthcare professionals, we offer a wide range of medical services to improve our patients' well-being. Our mission is to deliver compassionate care, promote health and wellness, and enhance the quality of life for all we serve.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RealogicHR