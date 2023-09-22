LASFIT LINERS New Website Launched, as a Leading Brand Dedicated to Exceptional TPE Floor Mats

As the new step, LASFIT LINERS is leading the way in the automotive accessories industry, via providing the more custom fit and eco-friendly all-weather TPE floor liners.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LASFIT, a distinguished name in the automotive accessories realm, has announced the launch of its subsidiary's new website, LASFIT LINERS , which went live on September 22nd. This significant stride underscores LASFIT LINERS' unwavering commitment to providing environmentally-conscious, supremely comfortable, and precision-tailored TPE (Thermoplastic Elastomer) floor mats catering to discerning automotive enthusiasts and vehicle owners.

As an integral arm of the renowned LASFIT brand, LASFIT LINERS has consistently striven for excellence in TPE floor liners. With a keen focus on TPE, celebrated for its eco-friendly attributes, the newly unveiled website reaffirms the brand's dedication to sustainable practices while addressing the multifaceted needs of users across diverse driving scenarios.

TPE floor liners epitomise versatility, effectively shielding the vehicle's interior from dirt and grime, irrespective of prevailing weather conditions or the challenges posed by the road. Whether drivers are contending with rain, snow, or navigating muddy terrain, these mats ensure an immaculate and enjoyable driving experience. Furthermore, LASFIT LINERS' products seamlessly integrate into a wide array of mainstream vehicle brands, elevating both aesthetics and functionality.

LASFIT LINERS TPE Floor Liners – Unleash the Pinnacle of Excellence with the BEST TPE Material and Technology.

Precise Fit, Comprehensive Defense: Employing cutting-edge 3D scanning technology to align with every nook and cranny, these liners offer maximum coverage and protection, safeguarding the vehicle's interior from dirt and spills.

Opulent Comfort & Eco-Responsibility: Experience a plush and comfortable driving ambiance with mats that boast softness, elasticity, and resilience. Crafted from 100% eco-friendly TPE materials, they are devoid of allergens, BPA, latex, PVC, lead, phthalates, dioxins, cadmium, and other detrimental pollutants, ensuring safety for both humans and the environment.

All-Weather Confidence, Versatile Performance: Engineered with precision via injection moulding technology, these liners exhibit remarkable temperature resistance, retaining flexibility and preventing issues like curling, cracking, or hardening even in the most extreme weather conditions, including snow, rain, mud, or sand. Custom channels and raised edges adeptly trap liquids, guaranteeing carefree driving in any environment.

Effortless Cleaning, Longevity: A simple rinse with a hose and a quick wipe dry effortlessly removes dirt and stains within minutes. Exceptional wear resistance and steadfastness promise enduring use, with edges that steadfastly hold their shape, even over time.

Anti-Slip Assurance & Dependability: The plug hole securely locks to factory anchors, while anti-shift lines on the back grip the carpet, ensuring a secure and non-slipping fit. Tall edges retain the factory driver-side hold-down, enhancing grip and facilitating effortless cleaning.

To mark the launch of the new website, LASFIT LINERS has introduced a series of exclusive limited-time promotions. These promotions encompass a chance to try out the latest products, receive branded merchandise, engage in interactive activities, and access time-sensitive discounts and special offers. Learn more from LASFIT LINERS: https://lasfitliners.com/

LASFIT LINERS , a Leading Brand Dedicated to Exceptional TPE Floor Mats

Established in 2015, Lasfit® emerged with a compelling vision: to become an eminent force in the automotive parts and accessories sector. Its unwavering goal is to provide top-tier products at compelling prices, complemented by exceptional customer service and unparalleled technical support.

LASFIT LINERS is a sub-brand born of Lasfit®, it stands as a vanguard of exceptional TPE floor mats. Rooted in professionalism, reliability, quality living, and a spirit of adventure, its brand philosophy revolves around offering the ultimate selection of TPE floor mat products.

