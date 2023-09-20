Hubble Contacts Launches First Silicone Hydrogel Daily Contact Lens, SkyHy by Hubble

Designed for Long Wear and Moisture Retention, SkyHy by Hubble is the Pinnacle of Comfort and Breathability in a Daily Contact Lens

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubble Contacts, the leading direct-to-consumer brand providing high-value and affordable daily contact lenses , eyeglasses , sunglasses , and other eye care accessories , announced today the launch of its new silicone hydrogel daily contact lenses, SkyHy by Hubble .

Hubble Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hubble Contacts) (PRNewswire)

Following a comprehensive rebrand and a renewed commitment to customer service and product innovation, this latest addition to the Hubble product roster redefines comfort and breathability in a daily contact lens.

SkyHy by Hubble lenses are engineered using a silicone hydrogel material, Olifilcon B, which offers a high Dk/t (oxygen flow) of 150. Because the material enables superior oxygen permeability, your eyes stay fresh and comfortable throughout the day. With 7 out of 10 new prescriptions being silicone hydrogel lenses, it's clear doctors recognize the importance of high oxygen permeability in promoting optimal eye health.

Key design features of the new lenses include low rigidity and a smart multi-curvature edge that keeps the lenses in place when blinking for uninterrupted clarity and comfort all day long. Additionally, the special surface technology and lens curvature actively promote wettability, locking in moisture for continual hydration.

"SkyHy by Hubble combines advanced breathability and ultra comfort to offer our best daily contact lens experience to date. The silicone hydrogel material allows your eyes to breathe and stay refreshed, while the soft flex wear design ensures a perfect fit, promoting naturally hydrated eyes that stay comfortable all day long," Steve Druckman, CEO of Hubble Contacts, said. "While daily lenses are the most hygienic and come highly recommended by doctors, they tend to be more expensive. Our mission is to make a variety of daily lenses with modern technology that are affordable so everyone can wear lenses that best fit their unique needs," he added.

Hubble Contacts is offering a special promotion for all new SkyHy by Hubble contact lens subscribers with 40% off their first month's subscription ($17.99 per eye). Subsequently, the lenses are priced at $29.99 per eye. Customers also have the option to select a 3-, 6-, or 12-month subscription bundle for additional savings of up to $270 annually.

Hubble is committed to offering customers exceptional service and personalized subscription options with easy cancellation at amazing prices. Subscription management is easy through the Member Portal, where members can modify the quantity, shipment date, and delivery cadence and pause or cancel their subscription anytime.

With over 400 million contact lenses sold, Hubble Contacts continually evolves to meet the growing needs of customers and doctors alike. Eye care professionals interested in partnering with Hubble or learning more about SkyHy by Hubble can visit Hubble's wholesale portal , designed to simplify the process of placing patient orders and reordering trial sets. Hubble provides free shipping directly to the office or to the patient's address, and to streamline operations, the brand sends a single monthly invoice to the practice.

For more information about SkyHy by Hubble and to place an order, please visit Hubble Contacts at www.hubblecontacts.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Hubble@lvpr.com

ABOUT HUBBLE CONTACTS:

Founded in 2016, Hubble Contacts is on a mission to create the easiest, most accessible, and affordable contact lens and glasses buying experience in the world. Leveraging its vision care expertise and passion for customer service, Hubble offers high-quality, made-to-order daily wear contact lenses , eyeglasses , sunglasses , and other eye care accessories direct-to-consumers nationwide. To date, Hubble has sold over 400 million lenses.

SkyHy by Hubble provides breathability, hydration, and comfortable wear in a daily contact lens. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hubble Contacts