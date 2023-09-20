Basatne Selects Apkudo to Transform Connected Device Processing in the Middle East

A leader in consumer electronics reverse logistics and distribution will accelerate device diagnostics through Apkudo's automated testing and grading solutions.

DALLAS and BALTIMORE, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Basatne and Apkudo, both leaders in the mobile device reverse logistics industry, are joining forces to transform device processing with innovative technology solutions to achieve circularity. Basatne will be an exclusive provider of automated device testing and grading in the Middle East, integrating Apkudo's renowned expertise in the field.

A modular suite of apps and appliances for receiving, preparing, cleaning, data clearing, testing, and grading connected devices using software, robotics and artificial intelligence to provide an automated, single-piece flow for any device, anywhere. (PRNewswire)

Both Apkudo and Basatne are committed to the circular economy and eliminating electronic waste through device repair, refurbishment, and recycling.

Basatne seeks to increase efficiency and improve the grading accuracy of the devices it processes. Basatne will have the capability to process up to 300 devices per hour per robotics line. The implementation of automated testing and grading is not just faster and more efficient, it produces consistent higher quality results increasing the value it provides to carriers, wholesalers, and trade-in providers. In conjunction with the implementation of automated testing and grading, Basatne will offer a suite of services to increase the yield of devices from every job. Ensuring electronic devices enjoy multiple lives and keeping as many out of landfills as possible is one of the key drivers of Basatne's investment in these services.

"We are pleased to work with Apkudo as our automated solutions partner. This collaboration not only signifies a step towards offering the highest quality testing, grading, and value-added services to clients worldwide but also firmly aligns with Basatne's mission towards sustainability and fostering a circular economy. Our concerted efforts have made our target to reach zero percent landfill a tangible reality," said Ammar Aboulnasr, Founder and CEO of Basatne.

Apkudo's RFA Processing Solution is a modular suite of apps and appliances for receiving, preparing, cleaning, data clearing, testing, and grading connected devices using software, robotics, and artificial intelligence to provide an automated, single-piece flow for any device, anywhere. Eliminating human subjectivity will help Basatne increase grading accuracy for the resale market and double device volume throughput with the help of automation.

"I am delighted Basatne has chosen our innovative solution for device processing and diagnostics. Our partnership will support the accurate, consistent, and cost-effective processing of devices for the reverse logistics industry," Josh Matthews, CEO and co-founder of Apkudo commented. "This expansion into the Middle East reflects our focus and investment into improving device grading and processing globally."

About Apkudo

Headquartered in Baltimore, MD with offices around the world, Apkudo helps companies managing connected devices to maximize device value, minimize labor costs and reduce e-waste. Apkudo's Circular Industry Platform provides a full suite of decision-support and operating tools: automated testing and grading systems, device lifecycle management and resale market integration. As a result, Apkudo customers always have the answer to the question, "What should I do with this device, right now?".

About Basatne

Basatne International is a leader in reverse logistics and distribution facilitating the circular economy of consumer electronics. Specialties include assisting OEM partners distribute new products; recovering and remarketing of devices; product flow analysis; return goods management; and logistics. Headquartered in Dallas, TX with offices around the world.

