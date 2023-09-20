AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA to star at 'The BRIDGE' WITH EXQUISITE duo OF HYPER cars

Automobili Pininfarina will star at the invitation-only 'The Bridge' event on 23 September, hosted at Bridgehampton Golf Course, presenting a stunning pair of limited edition hyper cars

Curated collection showcases exquisite design and technical mastery of electrified powertrains, with the new B95 and the Battista Edizione Nino Farina making their US East Coast debuts

New Automobili Pininfarina B95 is the first of its kind – an all-electric hyper Barchetta – in celebration of the 95 th anniversary of legendary design house Pininfarina SpA in 2025

It will be joined by the Battista Edizione Nino Farina, a tribute to the fearless spirit of the first ever F1 World Champion, Nino Farina – nephew of company founder Battista 'Pinin' Farina

A full suite of B95 images and film can be found here along with images and film of Battista Edizione Nino Farina here

HAMPTONS, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automobili Pininfarina will showcase its latest collection of pure-electric hyper cars at the exclusive annual invite-only event, The Bridge.

Automobili Pininfarina B95 – 01 (PRNewswire)

Located in the prestigious Hamptons area of New York, Automobili Pininfarina will attend The Bridge VII on 23 September, giving clients on the US East Coast a first opportunity to witness its latest creations.

The world's first pure-electric hyper Barchetta, B95, celebrates the 95th anniversary of legendary design house Pininfarina SpA in 2025, when the first client cars will be delivered. It will be presented alongside the Battista Edizione Nino Farina hyper GT, which pays homage to the illustrious racing career and fearless spirit of motorsport legend and the first ever F1 World Champion, Nino Farina, nephew of design icon and Pininfarina SpA founder Battista 'Pinin' Farina.

This pair of exclusive Italian masterpieces from Automobili Pininfarina showcase the company's PURA design philosophy, in the form of collectors' pieces conceived for its discerning clients.

Paolo Dellachà, Chief Executive Officer, Automobili Pininfarina, said: "I'm excited to bring the newly launched collection from Automobili Pininfarina to customers, retail partners and enthusiasts to the East Coast of America.

"This is the most exciting chapter of the Automobili Pininfarina story so far. As the world's first carmaker dedicated to the creation of purely electric luxury cars, B95 is a demonstration of what's possible when you remove all boundaries. Our PURA design philosophy has enabled creation of an unmistakable silhouette, inspired by of the glorious tradition of Pininfarina design and the incredible sports cars it has created throughout history.

"The Battista Nino Farina hyper GT is the ultimate celebration of our heritage. This exclusive collection of five unique vehicles pays tribute to a family dynasty, and the courageous and fearless persona of the world's first Formula One World Champion."

B95

First revealed during Monterey Car Week, the breath-taking B95 is the first pure-electric, open-top hyper Barchetta ever built. It is a design and technology limited edition icon – the simplicity of its flowing open-topped bodywork contrasts with exquisite technical details to provide a dramatic interpretation of a classic racer, underpinned by pure-electric performance. This masterpiece has been designed by the Automobili Pininfarina Design team and in collaboration with Pininfarina SpA, developed and hand-crafted in Cambiano by a team of artisans.

Handcrafting and deliveries of this limited-run masterpiece will begin in 2025, marking the 95th anniversary of Pininfarina SpA. The 'B' in its name stands for Barchetta, both elements combined creating the name Automobili Pininfarina B95.

Automobili Pininfarina's PURA design philosophy expresses an elegant silhouette and dramatic proportions, as demonstrated by the recently unveiled PURA Vision concept. The principles established here have been translated for B95, balancing inspiration from iconic classic race cars with futuristic elements.

It is powered by the same state-of-the-art powertrain that delivers breath-taking performance in the Battista hyper GT, but with a unique tune for such a bespoke vehicle. Accelerating from 0-60mph in less than 2 seconds, B95 has a top speed of more than 300km/h.

There are unlimited personalisation opportunities for collectors specifying B95, ensuring each one of the 10 examples will be unique. To find out more click here.

Battista Edizione Nino Farina

Battista Edizione Nino Farina is a tribute to racing legend Nino Farina – nephew of company founder Battista 'Pinin' Farina and the first Formula One World Champion. Based on the stunning Battista hyper GT, it features bespoke exterior and interior finishes, and exquisite detailing that references Nino's racing success.

Just five examples will ever exist and the curated collection represents the second 'design edition' in the Battista portfolio, following the Battista Anniversario.

The unique exterior design is finished in bespoke Rosso Nino – a deep and rich red hue that pays homage to the vehicles Nino Farina drove throughout his racing career. Its intricate body and Rosso Nino paint are complemented by a special livery on the lower body, finished in Bianco Sestriere and Iconica Blu.

Inside, clients will find beautiful detailing specific to the Edizione Nino Farina, including a black anodised chassis plate with a bespoke 'Nino Farina' dedication, while the passenger door plate is unique to each vehicle, in celebration of a different milestone from Nino Farina's life:

Nino's date and place of birth (1906 in Turin )

First ever F1 pole position and race victory at the 1950 British Grand Prix

Nino's second victory in 1950 at the Swiss Grand Prix

The third and final victory in 1950, at the Italian Grand Prix

1950 F1 world championship victory

The Battista's unique launch control technology contributes to Formula One car-beating acceleration, with 0-60mph achieved in 1.79s, 0-100km/h completed in 1.86s, 0-120mph executed in 4.49s and 0-200 km/h covered in just 4.75 seconds. A car as fast as Battista demands strong stopping power and official tests confirm Battista is one of the fastest braking EVs in the world, completing 100-0 km/h in just 31m.

Battista performance data highlights:

1,900 hp (1,400 kW)

2,340 Nm of torque

0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 1.86 seconds and 350 km/h (217 mph) top speed

Up to 476 km driving range (296 miles, WLTP combined), US EPA: 300 miles

For more information, visit

automobili-pininfarina.com/media-zone

EDITOR'S NOTES

ABOUT AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA

Automobili Pininfarina is based in operational headquarters in Munich, Germany, with a team of experienced automotive executives from luxury and premium car brands. Designed, engineered and produced by hand in Italy, the Battista hyper GT and all future models will be sold in all major global markets under the brand name Pininfarina. The new company aims to be the most desired, sustainable luxury car brand in the world. The company is a 100 per cent Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd investment and has been named Automobili Pininfarina following the signing of a trademark licence agreement between Pininfarina S.p.A. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Pininfarina S.p.A. has an influential role in supporting design and production capacities based on its unique 94-year experience of producing many of the world's most iconic cars.

THE AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA BATTISTA (LINK TO THE PRESS KIT)

The Battista is the most powerful car ever designed and built in Italy and it delivers a level of performance that is unachievable today in any road-legal sports car featuring internal combustion engine technology. Faster than a current Formula 1 race car in its 0 -100 km/h sub-two second sprint, and with 1,900 hp and 2,340 Nm torque on tap, the Battista will combine extreme engineering and technology in a zero emissions package. The Battista's 120 kWh battery provides power to four electric motors – one at each wheel – with a combined WLTP range of up to 476 km (U.S. combined EPA: 300 miles) on a single charge. No more than 150 examples of Battista will be individually hand-crafted at the Pininfarina SpA atelier in Cambiano, Italy.

