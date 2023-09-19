W.K. Kellogg Foundation, Philanthropic Partners Announce $50 Million in New Campaign to Support Haiti

Haitian American actress and humanitarian Garcelle Beauvais is partnering with the W.K. Kellogg Foundation as part of the Pockets of Hope campaign, which aims to generate $90 million for education, health and economic development initiatives in Haiti over the next three years.

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at the Clinton Global Initiative 2023 Meeting, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation announced a $30 million, three-year Commitment to Action to invest in local efforts to advance opportunities for Haitian children, families and communities. Several other funders – including the Digicel Foundation, Dunn Family Charitable Foundation, and Porticus – also made commitments totaling another $20 million collectively. The commitments are part of Pockets of Hope, a new $90 million campaign created by the Kellogg Foundation and partners to catalyze philanthropic support for community-led education, health, economic security and other game-changing initiatives in Haiti.

There has been a significant decline in philanthropic support for Haiti in recent years at a time when the need has dramatically increased. Pockets of Hope encourages partners across the philanthropic sector and beyond to make a collective commitment to support local communities and organizations working to chart a new course for the future of their country. The Kellogg Foundation will help to convene funders, non-profit organizations, members of Haiti's diaspora, and other supporters of Haiti who are united by the goal of increasing investments for Haitian-designed and Haitian-led work that has the potential to transform entire communities.

"After the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, we saw incredible resources flow to the country," said La June Montgomery Tabron, president and CEO of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation. "The needs were great, and there was a tremendous outpouring of generosity, but we knew that much of the response was short-term. A true catalyst for change would be a much deeper commitment to Haiti. In 2011, we decided to be a dedicated partner in Haiti for at least a generation. After working alongside Haitian organizations and leaders for more than a decade, we are asking other funders to strategically collaborate and support scaling the work of these local organizations. It is the bold, visionary work of local leaders and communities that brings hope for the future of Haiti."

Today's announcement reflects the need for long-term partnership, solidarity and investments for populations impacted by devastating natural and man-made disasters, as well as to ongoing systemic barriers to equitable progress. This is especially relevant as children and families in Morocco, Maui, Libya and other regions of the world continue to suffer the effects of natural disasters and begin to assess what it will take to rebuild their communities and create sustainable, resident-driven solutions to ongoing systemic challenges.

"Porticus is excited to join the Pocket of Hope campaign that builds on years of partnership and collaboration with the W.K. Kellogg Foundation in Haiti," said Christina Kirby, program manager for education, Porticus North America. "We jointly share a commitment to Haiti and Haitian-led organizations, who together with community members, are strengthening education systems and outcomes for children across the country. Our investments through 2027 will leverage the successes and momentum of current initiatives, be co-designed with Haitian thought leadership, and expand best practice through partnerships and coalitions."

Haitian American actress and humanitarian Garcelle Beauvais is teaming up with Pockets of Hope to raise awareness of the need for greater investments in Haiti, and to help highlight where ongoing Haitian-led organizations have the potential for significant, sustainable impact through additional support. Learn the latest on this partnership at HaitiPocketsOfHope.com.

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with the W.K. Kellogg Foundation on the Pockets of Hope campaign because it's not about somebody coming in and giving a handout and being the hero," Beauvais said. "It's about making the Haitians their own heroes. We know what we lack, and we know how to improve our own lives. We just need support. This campaign is reminding people that Haiti still needs help and also that there is hope for Haiti. And that hope lies in the Haitian people."

