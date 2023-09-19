Indocyanine Green Center-Stage at upcoming American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress, October 2023, Boston, MA, USA

Sign up for full day training course on ICG run by surgeons – SPACES LIMITED

Multiple other sessions on use of ICG across multiple specialties

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. , Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DIAGNOSTIC GREEN, the leading provider of Indocyanine Green (ICG) worldwide, is pleased to announce a day long training session on ICG as well as multiple other talks on ICG at the upcoming AMERICAN COLLEGE OF SURGEONS (ACS) Clinical Congress in Boston, MA, from October 22–25.

On Tuesday October 24th, a full day training course dedicated to fluorescence and ICG will be co-chaired by Dr Raul Rosenthal and Dr Sonia L. Ramamoorthy. The training session is for surgeons and staff across all specialties interested in learning how to use near-infrared fluorescence modalities when conducting surgical procedures of the gastrointestinal tract and endocrine organs.

The training course, "New Frontiers in Fluorescent Image Guided Surgery", will welcome talks and hands-on training from world renowned surgeons in fluorescence guided surgery including Marylise Boutros, Michael Bouvet, Miguel A. Burch, Fernando Dip, Takeaki Ishizawa, Philip S. Low, Corrigan McBride, Omobolanle O. Oyefule, Dana A. Telem, Matthew Walsh and Steven D. Wexner.

The training course will help the participant; Learn basic skills related to fluorescence guided surgery (FGS), including equipment and operating room setup; Learn the correct ICG dosage and timing; Compare near infra-red (NIR) light with white light during the procedure; Understand and interpret the NIR imaging on anatomical structures and; Understand how to troubleshoot. Register now to secure your space on this truly enlightening training session.

Also at the meeting, there are many other talks dedicated to FGS and the use of ICG across multiple surgical specialties.

About Diagnostic Green

Diagnostic Green is the leading provider of Indocyanine Green for Injection, USP in North America, which is known as Verdye across the EMEA. Our vision is to ensure that fluorescence imaging becomes the standard in tissue visualization worldwide, to help improve clinician outcomes, minimize procedure complications and reduce overall healthcare costs. For more information visit Diagnostic Green at booth #560 at the ACS or go to https://diagnosticgreen.com.

