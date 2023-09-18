Envestnet to Partner with iconik to Empower Investor Choice with Proxy Voting

Technology Enables Advisors to Personalize Proxy Voting for Clients

BERWYN, Pa., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet has partnered with voting technology provider iconik to enable enhanced proxy voting solutions for the firm's Sustainable Quantitative Portfolios, providing a way for individual investors to better reflect their views in the voting process. Fueled by increased investor demand for choice, the iconik partnership will help to empower advisors to increase retention and wallet share, encourage long-term stewardship of capital, and further personalize the client experience.

(PRNewswire)

"Our partnership with iconik provides advisors who rely on the Envestnet ecosystem with a seamless mechanism that simplifies the process of exercising proxy votes on issues that matter most to their clients," said Brandon Thomas, Envestnet Co-Founder and Co-CIO. "We continue to hear about the democratization of proxy voting as an important development in the industry. Bringing this capability to advisors is the latest way we are helping them strengthen and customize the client experience."

The iconik VoteForge™ engine helps resolve operational hurdles related to proxy voting, allowing investors to create customized voting profiles consistent with their values, preferences, and priorities, and demonstrate their voice in real time across the companies they hold.

"Envestnet leads the field in empowering advisors with the tools they need to stay competitive," said Alex Thaler, Co-Founder and CEO of iconik. "Through this partnership, advisors in the Envestnet ecosystem will have access to set-and-forget voting technology that uniquely connects clients' deeply held values with their investments."

The iconik technology offers an iterative process for the advisor and clients to refine voting profiles to reflect individual investor views. Reporting on key ballot items, and the outcomes of those ballot items, is accessible through a dashboard where advisors can view relevant voting metrics and then share those results with clients, further strengthening client engagement.

"Giving investors the power to make their voices heard through proxy voting is a powerful tool for advisors to establish and expand relationships with new and existing clients," said Kiley Miller, Principal Director, Sustainable Investing at Envestnet. "Through the innovative technology that iconik delivers, advisors and their clients not only have easier and more efficient access to voting, but investors are able to also play a more active role in the capital markets and connect more deeply to the companies in which they are invested."

To learn more, please visit: https://go.envestnet.com/23_ENV_PMC_iconik

About Envestnet

Envestnet is transforming the way financial advice is delivered through an ecosystem of technology, solutions, and intelligence. By establishing the connections between people's daily financial decisions and long-term financial goals, Envestnet empowers them to make better sense of their finances and live an Intelligent Financial Life™. With more than $5.4 trillion in platform assets—more than 107,000 advisors, 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 47 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, more than 500 of the largest RIAs, and thousands of companies, depend on Envestnet technology and services to help drive better outcomes for their businesses and for their clients.

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the public holding company, Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV). For more information, please visit www.envestnet.com , and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter ( @ENVintel ).

About iconik

iconik is the first automated, customizable proxy voting platform for financial advisors. The company's groundbreaking voting engine VoteForge™ allows users to rapidly create voting profiles that match their values and preferences, allowing advisors, funds, and platform partners to meet the growing demand for values-aligned investing in a way that works for all investors, regardless of age, life stage, or ideological bent.

iconik and Envestnet are separate and unaffiliated firms. This material should not be construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular product, service, individual or firm.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Envestnet