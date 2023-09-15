LucidLink Showcases First Innovative Integration with Adobe Premiere Pro: The LucidLink Panel for Premiere Pro

Revolutionary Cloud Storage Solution Elevates Collaborative Editing with Intelligent In-App Caching

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidLink, a pioneer in high-performance remote collaboration for the world's largest studios, brands, and creative professionals, is showcasing its first integration for a creative application at IBC 2023. The first integration of Lucidlink Filespaces within a creative tool is now available for Adobe® Premiere® Pro video editing software, allowing creative editors to preemptively cache just the media needed in their edit, directly within the Premiere Pro application.

With this new integration within Adobe Premiere Pro, creative editors can now either pin just the clips needed within their sequence or if more precision is needed, cache the clip ranges found within their edit, thus giving editors a faster and more performant experience. The LucidLink Panel for Premiere Pro marks the flagship launch of a series of integrations designed to seamlessly integrate with the Adobe Creative Cloud® ecosystem. Unlike conventional methods that require painful downloads and time-consuming transfers, LucidLink has revolutionized the media and entertainment industry by streaming precisely the essential data that is needed by any creative tool. The all-new LucidLink integration with Premiere Pro brings intelligent, sequence-aware caching directly into the editing tool. By taking away the need to pin entire folders on a desktop level, the LucidLink Panel for Premiere Pro enables creatives to effortlessly pin and cache only the relevant content needed by the editing timeline.

Bringing LucidLink's unique caching technology front and center to the creative user can, for example, empower an editor to work with high-resolution media despite poor internet speeds, and without breaking known and familiar collaborative workflows. All of this is possible without downloading and duplicating their media. This is the unique value that LucidLink brings to global creatives everywhere.

Additional Key Features of the LucidLink Panel for Adobe Premiere Pro Include:

Proxy and High-Resolution Workflow Intelligence : Users can tailor their cache to high-res, proxy, or both, ensuring a seamless offline to online editorial workflow without needing to download or duplicate enormous amounts of camera-original.

Optimized Performance: Effortlessly optimize Premiere Pro settings for peak performance with a simple, one-touch adjustment.

The new panel will also indicate when content is not in a Filespace during the pinning or caching process.

The LucidLink Panel for Premiere Pro brings immediate impact to countless use cases. For sports highlight reels requiring near-immediate turnaround, the Panel allows for precise in-app, sequence-aware caching, empowering sports editors to work with the highest quality footage possible, eliminating the need to download large amounts of media on a desktop level. For documentary filmmakers on the go and on the road, in-app, sequence-aware caching means a high-performance experience even in the most remote locations, and without the burden of wasteful downloading of content that isn't needed for the edit. And post-production conform editorial is at last simple, efficient, and without the longstanding headaches that finishing editors universally know.

Peter Thomson, CEO and co-founder of LucidLink, said: "In the ever-evolving media and entertainment industry, LucidLink remains committed to pushing the boundaries of cloud-based collaborative workflows. We are pleased to introduce the LucidLink Panel for Premiere Pro, designed to supercharge the editing experience with dynamic caching and unparalleled ease. Join us at IBC 2023 as we showcase our integration with Adobe, offering Premiere Pro users unprecedented control of LucidLink data without leaving the application."

"Adobe is thrilled that LucidLink's new workflow panel integration with Premiere Pro will be available for demo at IBC," said Sriram Iyer, Head of Video Products and Partnerships at Adobe. "The panel extends LucidLink's already robust solution, providing one-click optimization of Premiere Pro settings and even easier access to manage cloud-based workflows."

About LucidLink

LucidLink empowers creative professionals to work seamlessly from anywhere by rapidly enhancing collaboration and offering teams lightning-fast access to files and the creative apps they love. The cloud-based solution connects remote teams to project files of any size and type instantly, within seconds and is designed to support workflows from video and audio production to graphic design and more. LucidLink offers a familiar and flexible format, like a local drive, so creatives can collaborate without changing the way they work.

LucidLink was founded in 2016 and supports over one billion customer files across more than 40+ countries. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices in Sofia, Bulgaria, and employees across North America, Europe, and Australia. For more information about LucidLink, please contact info@lucidlink.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn , and visit us at lucidlink.com , or the Adobe Video Partner Program .

