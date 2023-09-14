CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Sling Carriers Sold as Biayxms, Brottfor, Carolily Finery, Gotydi, Musuos, N\C, Topboutique, and Vera Natura Due to Infant Suffocation and Fall Hazards; Failure to Meet Federal Safety Standards

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using certain sling carriers because they do not comply with the federal safety standard for sling carriers and infants can fall out of them or suffocate. The sling carriers were sold on several websites including Walmart.com, Amazon.com and Trendyhousehold.com and could also have been sold by unidentified retailers. The sling carriers do not include any brand name labeling. Due to the absence of labeling, consumers should review their purchase history to determine if their sling carrier is one identified in the table below affected by this warning.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction.

CPSC testing revealed that the sling carriers fail to meet the federal safety standard for sling carriers, including requirements for structural integrity and occupant retention, posing a fall hazard to babies. Additionally, the sling carriers pose a suffocation hazard because they fail to meet the federal safety standard's requirements for restraint systems as the waist restraint can be used without the crotch restraint. Further, there are no warnings or instructional literature providing information to caregivers about keeping the baby's face clear to prevent suffocation or safe positioning to prevent the baby from curling into a position with their chin resting on or near their chest. Sling carriers manufactured after January 30, 2018 are subject to the mandatory federal safety standard.

The firms have not been responsive to CPSC's request for a recall.

The sling carriers are designed to be worn by an adult to carry an infant. The carriers include an adjustable shoulder strap, black plastic buckle, and black hook-and-loop waist and crotch restraint. The exterior is solid navy fabric, and the interior colors and patterns vary. The following products, including the brands and product descriptions were found in the online listings. The brand name is not listed on the products.

Brand & Product Description on

E-Commerce Site Manufacturer, Distributor,

Retailer, or Seller E-Commerce Site Biayxms Wrap Baby Carrier, Stretchy Infant

Sling, Adjustable Strap Hands Free

Holder Monasi Products, Inc. Walmart.com Brottfor Baby Carrier Blue, Wrap Baby

Carrier Stretchy Infant Sling

Adjustable Strap Hands Free Holder Eliward Foryton Co., Ltd.

D/B/A Brottfor, of

Doniphan, Missouri Walmart.com Carolily Finery Carolilly Wrap Baby Carrier, Infant

Sling, Adjustable Strap Hands Free

Holder Shanghai Leiyuan Energy

Technology Co., Ltd., of

China Walmart.com Gotydi GOTYDI Baby Carrier with Safety

Lock Comfortable Infant Sling

Breathable Baby Holder Adjustable

Infant Wrap Ergonomic Holder Wrap

for Easy Wearing Carrying of

Newborn Shanghaifuniuzhin- engkejiyouxiangongsi D/B/A

Gotydi, Inc., of China Walmart.com Musuos Musuos Wrap Baby Carrier, Stretchy

Infant Sling, Adjustable Strap Hands

Free Holder Shenzhenshimeihuida-

wangluokejiyouxiangongsi,

of China Walmart.com N\C NC Newborn Baby Swaddle with

Sling TC Cotton Baby Carrier Hainanfeitengdayi- dianzishangwuyouxiangongsi

D/B/A feitengdayi, of

China Amazon.com Topboutique Topboutique Baby Carrier, Blue -

Infant Sling, Perfect for Newborn

Babies Topboutique LLC Walmart.com Vera Natura Child Sling Baby Carrier Wrap

Swaddling Nursing Papoose Pouch

Front Carry For Newborn Baby Runwaer Style Trade, Inc.,

of Laramie, Wyoming Walmart.com N/A Shoulder Sling Baby Carrier Trendy Household Trendyhousehold.com

Prices for the violative sling carriers ranged from about $17 to $70 in recent years. CPSC is aware of the Biayxms carriers offered for sale as early as March 2021 and the N\C carriers offered for sale as recently as June 2022.

CPSC urges consumers to immediately stop using the sling carriers, cut the straps to prevent future use, and dispose of the product . Report any incidents involving product defects or injuries to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Release Number: 23-284

