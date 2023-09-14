Aiya Joins Olympus Property's Multifamily Portfolio in Gilbert, Arizona

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Property, a renowned real estate investment and property management company, proudly announces the successful acquisition of Aiya, a 360-unit garden-style community nestled in the heart of Gilbert, AZ. Crafted in the image of a high-end resort, this Class A newly developed property is widely regarded as Gilbert's top retreat and has earned recognition by the National Association of Home Builders as the 'Best in American Living – Top Multifamily Communities' (2021).

Olympus Property currently oversees a portfolio comprising approximately 5,000 units spread across 16 Class A properties in the Phoenix metro area. Of these, five are strategically situated in Gilbert, totaling 1,525 units. "Aiya will be an excellent addition to our existing footprint in one of the best-performing submarkets in Phoenix," notes Chase Bennett, Olympus Property's Executive Managing Director. "Our robust presence and extensive experience in the area uniquely positions us to effectively manage the asset in this thriving market and will undoubtedly contribute to the Property's ongoing success," adds John Vu, Associate Director of Acquisitions at the company.

Aiya is situated in the heart of the rapidly expanding Southeast Valley, surrounded by both established and emerging economic centers. Within a ±30-minute drive, the Property has access to ±19,000 businesses and ±490,500 employees led by Gilbert's Gateway Employment Area, Elliot Road Technology Corridor, and Central Business District, as well as Chandler's Airpark and Price Corridor, the state's leading high-tech corridor. Collectively, this represents the highest compilation of high-tech, finance, and business services employers in Arizona, backed by industry leading companies such as Northrop Grumman, Deloitte, Morgan Stanley, Honeywell, Bank of America, Boeing, Intel (Ocotillo Campus), Wells Fargo, and Liberty Mutual Insurance.

Residents at the community have access to premier lifestyle amenities, including an esteemed school district and proximity to 3.2 million sq. ft. of shops, restaurants, and entertainment, highlighted by the bustling SanTan Village mall.

As a best-in-class community, Aiya pairs clean contemporary aesthetics with environmentally conscious appointments. Common area offerings emphasize luxury and a sustainable lifestyle and include an expansive swimming pool and spa, oversized cabanas, firepit, and a centerpiece water feature. Additional amenities include a spacious covered patio, barbecue grilling stations, open-air social lawn, dog park, and premium fitness center. Units are well-appointed and feature 9' ceilings, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplashes, wood-style vinyl plank flooring, in addition to full-size washers and dryers.

