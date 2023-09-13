Safe Kids Worldwide® and State Farm® Team Up to Keep Kids Safe on the Road

New car seat program addresses a leading cause of death for children ages 1-12

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Kids Worldwide and State Farm announce the launch of the Good Neighbor Car Seat Safety Program. Kicking off Child Passenger Safety Week (September 17-23), this co-branded program brings car seat checkup events to 25 communities across the country over the next few months, increasing access to education and resources to help inspire behavior change and create a culture of safety for children and families.

In 2021, one in three children under age 13 who died in a crash were unrestrained.

At each event, Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will work with parents and caregivers to help ensure children are buckled up in the right seat, every ride, every time.

Statistics are grim:

Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for children ages 1-12 in the U.S. (source: CDC)

In 2021, one in three children under age 13 who died in a crash were unrestrained. (source: NHTSA)

Studies examining misuse among users of child car seats estimate that more than half of car seats are not used or installed correctly. (source: Safe Kids Worldwide)

"A properly used and installed child safety seat can reduce the risk of injury by as much as 71 percent, but too many families do not have access to the education and safety devices that every child deserves," says Torine Creppy, president of Safe Kids Worldwide. "We are grateful to State Farm for their commitment to keeping all kids safe. Through their continued support, we look forward to expanding our partnership so we can reach more families, prevent more injuries, and save more lives."

"As a leader in auto safety for decades, State Farm knows firsthand what a difference car seats make at getting more kids home safely each day," says Sonya Robinson, Vice President, State Farm Corporate Responsibility. "That experience is why we're grateful for the opportunity to expand this partnership with Safe Kids Worldwide and give more parents the tools to keep kids safe on the road."

See a complete list of dates and locations for all Good Neighbor Car Seat Safety checkup events.

About Safe Kids Worldwide

Safe Kids Worldwide is a nonprofit organization working to reduce unintentional injuries to children ages 0-14 and build equitable and sustained systems that support injury prevention. Safe Kids works with strategic partners and an extensive network of more than 400 coalitions in the U.S. to reduce traffic injuries, drownings, sleep-related deaths, falls, burns, poisonings, and more. Since 1988, Safe Kids and its partners have contributed to a more than 60 percent reduction in the rate of fatal childhood unintentional injury in the U.S. Learn more at safekids.org .

About State Farm®

For 100 years, the mission of State Farm has been and continues to be to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected, and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States. Its more than 19,400 agents and approximately 61,764 employees serve over 91 million policies and accounts – which includes auto, fire, life , health , commercial policies and financial services accounts. Commercial auto insurance , along with coverage for renters , business owners , boats and motorcycles , is available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 44 on the 2023 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit http://www.statefarm.com .

