Over 750 Walk Participants Raise $270,000 to Break Records at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's Walk on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City

Over 750 Walk Participants Raise $270,000 to Break Records at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's Walk on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Team Members Lead in Fundraising and Number of Walkers

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 750 walkers took to the Boardwalk in Atlantic City Saturday to raise more than $270,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's "Out of the Darkness Community Walk."

Team Members from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and local community partners lead the walk on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City as part of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Atlantic-Cape Out of the Darkness Walk. (Photos courtesy Hard Rock Atlantic City) (PRNewswire)

Team members from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City led the walk and broke records for the number of walkers and the amount of money raised. Hard Rock Atlantic City's fundraising team is the top performing team in New Jersey and with the support of the local community partners, helped to make the Atlantic-Cape walk the top walk in the state.

The record-setting amount of funds raised included a $50,000 contribution at the Machine Gun Kelly concert at Hard Rock Atlantic City. Hard Rock Hotels are planning an additional $25,000 contribution to the American Society for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) as part of Hard Rock's sponsorship of the Audacy "We Can Survive" concert, set for Oct. 14 in Newark, NJ.

"I'm so proud of the many Hard Rock Atlantic City team members, along with our impressive community partners, who rallied behind this very important cause this year to make a statement and raise awareness for mental health and wellness. Together, we raised the highest amount of donations in the state, which will make a tremendous impact to help educate people and reduce the stigma associated with mental health and suicide," said Hard Rock General Manager Michael Sampson. "World Suicide Prevention Day was marked on the same weekend as our walk, amplifying our message that Suicide is Preventable."

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) is a voluntary health organization that gives those affected by suicide a nationwide community empowered by research, education and advocacy to take action against this leading cause of death. AFSP is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health by engaging in the following core strategies: Funding scientific research; Educating the public about mental health and suicide prevention; Advocating for public policies in mental health and suicide prevention; and Supporting survivors of suicide loss and those affected by suicide.

"We are honored and grateful to partner with Hard Rock in the fight to prevent suicide," said Mike Lamma, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for AFSP. "Through Hard Rock's leadership, we have been able to engage the communities of Atlantic and Cape Counties to raise awareness, bring comfort to those who have lost someone to suicide and to raise funds for suicide prevention."

If you would like to support the AFSP Walk and the team of walkers, please click here.

Media Contacts:

Sharon Pearce, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

(609) 449-5078

Sharon.Pearce@hrhcac.com

Gary Bitner, Bitner Group

(954) 849-9201

Gary@bitnergroup.com

Hard Rock Atlantic City General Manager welcomes 750 participants prior to the walk. (Photos courtesy Hard Rock Atlantic City) (PRNewswire)

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City (PRNewsfoto/Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City