JEFF NERLAND JOINS FAST-GROWING PALADIN MANAGEMENT AS A PARTNER

A seasoned expert in delivering restructurings, turnarounds and growth, Nerland brings a wealth of experience as a C-Suite leader and strategic advisor.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of Inc. Magazine recently recognizing Paladin Management as one of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S., the leading consultancy in middle-market transformation and value growth have brought another expert with deep experience onto their expanding team. Jeffrey A. Nerland joins Paladin with an impressive record of shaping sustained growth, profitability and enhanced performance for businesses navigating turnarounds, crises, operational challenges, M&A situations, debt restructurings and more.

Scott Avila, founder of Paladin, noted, "Jeff Nerland is recognized as an invaluable resource to the C-suite, Boards, investors, and key decision-makers for companies seeking growth, operational restructuring, and performance improvement. Whether the client is part of a private equity portfolio, a treasured family business or a public entity, his experience and skill set in driving mission success makes him a perfect fit for Paladin and I know he is going to be a valued asset for our increasing roster of clients."

Nerland's achievements in turnarounds, mergers, acquisitions, divestitures and integrations, often within tumultuous market conditions, covers multiple sectors, including retail, aerospace, distribution, consumer goods, construction, real estate, transportation, manufacturing and more. With experience over many years as an interim CEO, CFO, CRO and strategic advisor for hundreds of companies, he has consistently delivered seasoned advice leading to impressive performance improvements for his clients.

Jeff Nerland commented, "Shaping middle market organizations for sustained growth and profitability is my passion. I lead from the front, working across organizations to engage, motivate and transform cross-functional teams to work in alignment to take on the unique challenges facing a business. It's an incredibly exciting time to be joining Paladin, whose exceptional work in preserving and growing value for middle-market businesses undergoing significant transition and transformation has been recognized again and again, and I know they will demand the best of me and allow me to work on some challenging client projects."

Nerland joins Paladin from Armanino LLP, the largest independent accounting and consulting firm based in California, and has previously worked for advisory firms including CRG Partners, specializing in restructuring, turnarounds, asset liquidations and crisis management. Jeff holds an MBA in Finance with Honors from the USC Marshall School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

About Paladin

With offices in New York, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Annapolis and Los Angeles, Paladin provides a range of middle-market services across restructuring, transaction advisory, performance improvement, strategic communications and strategic advisory.

