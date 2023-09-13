First Citizens Wealth Launches New Wealth Advisory Team to Serve Individuals and Institutions in Southern California

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Citizens Wealth today launched a new wealth advisory business with a team of advisors across Southern California to better serve individuals, families, and institutions in growing, managing, and preserving their wealth.

Led by regional executive Art Saldivar, a financial services veteran, the Southern California team consists of seven experienced financial professionals working from three separate offices serving the Los Angeles, San Diego and Orange County submarkets.

"Our wide array of financial products and services, combined with First Citizens' long-time focus on personalized service, is a perfect fit for the needs of savers and investors across Southern California," Saldivar said. "We are excited to begin our journey and look forward to establishing a premier wealth management provider in the region."

Having done business in the Southern California area for two decades, First Citizens today operates more than 60 branches statewide, most of them in the Southern California region, and has an active middle market banking and commercial lending practice across in the state.

In addition, First Citizens recently acquired assets and assumed deposits of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB)'s private and commercial banks, adding even more regional knowledge, financial talent, and client relationships to the organization's portfolio.

With assets under management exceeding $50 billion, First Citizens has built one of the nation's leading wealth management practices with a relentless focus on high-touch, personalized customer service. More than 900 First Citizens Wealth associates deliver a broad range of financial products and expertise to clients from coast to coast.

"We look forward to introducing high net-worth individuals and institutional clients across Southern California to the unique blend of service and support that is making First Citizens Wealth one of the industry's top providers of financial services and guidance," Saldivar concluded.

First Citizens Wealth empowers clients with a comprehensive set of services and solutions to meet their unique and evolving needs. The team's holistic approach, goals-based strategy and personalized service help ensure clients can make smart decisions at every stage of their financial journey.

About First Citizens Bank and First Citizens Wealth

First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., and now celebrating the 125th anniversary of its founding, First Citizens has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services including a network of more than 500 branches and offices in 30 states; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; innovation banking serving businesses at every stage; and a nationwide direct bank. Parent company First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA), is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.

First Citizens Wealth Management is a registered trademark of First Citizens BancShares Inc. First Citizens Wealth Management products and services are offered by First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company, member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender; First Citizens Investor Services Inc., member FINRA and SIPC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor; and First Citizens Asset Management Inc., an SEC-registered investment advisor. Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through First Citizens Investor Services, Inc. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. provides investment advisory services. Bank deposit products are offered by First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company.

