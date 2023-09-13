Earth Finance and UEM Edgenta Offer Climate Consulting Services in Southeast Asia

- Integrated team will provide climate solutions aligned with Paris Agreement net zero goals -

SEATTLE, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Finance, a strategy consulting and climate investing firm accelerating the transition to a low-carbon economy, signed a Memorandum of Business Exploration with Malaysia-based investment holding company UEM Edgenta. The organizations will explore potential collaborations in the region that provide clients with strategy and implementation services designed to reduce carbon emissions and align businesses with the 2015 Paris Agreement goal to pursue efforts to limit global average temperature increases to 1.5oC above pre-industrial levels.

Earth Finance and UEM Edgenta offer climate services in Southeast Asia to align businesses with 2015 Paris Agreement.

"Earth Finance has worked with UEM Edgenta for the past six months, which has allowed us to develop a strong, collaborative approach to addressing carbon reductions in complex, global organizations," said Garrett Kephart, President, Earth Finance. "We have a shared vision for growth in Southeast Asia as more and more companies and government entities work towards their net zero targets."

Malaysia is committed to cutting greenhouse gas intensity against GDP by 45% by 2030, and to achieve net zero by 2050. To achieve the goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, the country needs to double investments in the energy transition to at least MYR 1.69T. In its role as the largest asset management and infrastructure solutions company in Southeast Asia, UEM Edgenta is uniquely qualified to help Malaysia reach its goals.

"UEM Edgenta is decarbonizing its operations in order to reach a 26% reduction in emissions by 2030 and net zero by 2050, in alignment with IEA Net Zero Emissions by 2050 Global Pathway published in 2022, through a strategy developed with the guidance of our subject matter experts at Earth Finance," said Syahrunizam Samsudin, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, UEM Edgenta. "Our experience working with Earth Finance inspired us to explore how our combined expertise can encourage other organizations across the region to develop their own science-based initiatives in alignment with Malaysia's carbon reduction ambitions."

Together Earth Finance and UEM Edgenta will jointly explore, develop, and validate net zero strategy and implementation services; create novel financing models to accelerate climate and energy transition plans; build tailored roadmaps and strategies to guide organizations on their net zero journey; design monitoring and reporting frameworks to track progress toward net zero goals; and build capacity and knowledge around the achievement of net zero goals across the region.

About Earth Finance

Earth Finance is a strategy consulting and climate investing firm accelerating the transition to a low-carbon economy. For more information visit www.earthfinance.com or engage on LinkedIn .

About UEM Edgenta

UEM Edgenta (www.uemedgenta.com) is a leading Asset Management and Infrastructure Solutions company in the region and is a subsidiary of the UEM Group listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad (KLSE: EDGENTA). UEM Edgenta has operational presence in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates and The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

