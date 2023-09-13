DALTILE LAUNCHES NEW TILE & STONE COLLECTIONS

DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daltile is currently launching six new tile and stone collections into their industry-leading product line. Daltile is the nation's largest manufacturer and marketer of tile, stone, and countertop products for both residential and commercial use.

Daltile, Artcrafted (PRNewswire)

Daltile's newest collections exemplify many of the most popular interior design trends

"Our new Daltile collections exemplify many of the most popular interior design trends," said Laura Grill, director of product design, Dal-Tile LLC. "These gorgeous new assortments represent unique handcrafted, dramatic marble, natural wood, and tranquil stone visuals in the finest quality porcelain and ceramic tiles and mosaics. In addition to exceptional visuals, many of these new Daltile products also feature sophisticated texture as well as value added features like 50% greater slip resistance than traditional tile and 24/7 protection against bacteria on the tile surface. Combining our cutting-edge technological advances in tile production with our fashion-based mindset, Daltile's newest products provide a myriad of highly sophisticated designs, colors, textures, and sizes to help bring residential and commercial design visions to life."

Artcrafted

Color and character come together to create Artcrafted, the handcrafted-inspired, glazed ceramic wall tile and mosaic series. Uneven surfaces and high variation add a custom-made backdrop to any space. Select between warm, creamy neutrals or vibrant accent colors – all available in glossy 4x4 and 3x12 wall tiles as well as the trendy 1x6 mosaic. Mix and match colors and sizes for a true artistic experience.

Divinium

When luxury is a design essential, choose Divinium, a decadent porcelain and ceramic wall and mosaic collection. Select from an assortment of sizes featuring: 3D ribbed 8" Hex, 6x18, 3x12 picket, 1x6 mosaic and the basketweave mosaic. Customize your design with the confidence of DEFEND, powered by Microban™, which eliminates 99% of the bacteria on the tile's surface, 24/7.

Acreage

Daltile's new Acreage joins the timeless approach of natural hardwood visuals with the lasting durability of Colorbody porcelain. Available in a sprawling 8x48 plank, Acreage is crafted with an authentic grain pattern to achieve a realistic, textured look obtained by RevealSync3D, Daltile's premier glazing technology. Combine the wide plank with the contemporary 1x24 mosaic to create a custom design statement.

Calgary

Stay grounded with the modern stone look of Calgary, inspired by the Burlington stone found in the English countryside. Infuse tranquility into any space with a calming color selection available in matte and polished finishes and large size options. This Colorbody porcelain tile features StepWise Technology, for 50% greater slip-resistance than traditional tile, letting you create an indoor or outdoor retreat.

Pure

Pure is the epitome of timelessness, fused with a modern spin. Pair the dual shades of Frost White and Black to create a classic checkerboard design, or take the minimalist approach with one of the monochromatic colors. This durable ColorBody porcelain tile is offered in both matte and polished finishes, and is available in popular TruEdge rectified sizes, 12x12, 12x24 & 24x24. Pure is the sophisticated choice for any space.

Gamma (Natural Stone)

Gamma is the richness of natural stone in an array of unexpected shapes and sizes. Drastic veining on top of exotic colors creates a magnetic pull to your space. Design a floor-to-ceiling statement with the eight mosaic options or book match the extra-large 24x48 format for a seamless design.

About Daltile

Daltile is the industry-leading brand of ceramic, porcelain, glass, metal, and stone tile as well as mosaics, extra-large slabs, countertops, exteriors, and roofing tile. Daltile products are distributed through over 250 company-owned sales service centers, stone slab yards, and gallery design centers that service a robust network of trade customers. Daltile products are also sold through independent flooring retailers. Dedicated to innovative product development and distinguished style, Daltile provides a rich palette of quality products created to inspire residential and commercial designs. For more information, visit daltile.com and follow Daltile on Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Media Contact: michelle.corley@daltile.com

Daltile, Divinium (PRNewswire)

Daltile, Acreage (PRNewswire)

Daltile, Calgary (PRNewswire)

Daltile, Pure (PRNewswire)

Daltile, Gamma (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Daltile