SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates WRK, AGE, ACER

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK)'s sale to Smurfit Kappa Group plc for one new Smurfit WestRock share and $5.00 in cash for each share of common stock of WestRock. Following completion of the proposed transaction, WestRock stockholders are expected to own approximately 49.6% of the combined company. If you are a WestRock shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE)'s merger with Serina Therapeutics, Inc. Upon completion of the merger, pre-merger AgeX stockholders are expected to own approximately 25% of the newly combined company. If you are an AgeX shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER)'s sale to Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. for 0.121 of a share of Zevra's common stock for each share of Acer's common stock. Additionally, Acer stockholders would receive non-transferable Contingent Value Rights entitling them to receive up to $34 million in cash upon the achievement of certain commercial milestones for OLPRUVA, and up to an additional $42 million in cash upon the achievement of certain regulatory milestones for OLPRUVA and EDSIVO. If you are an Acer shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

