Avocados From Mexico® Rallies Behind a Super Good Cause This October in Partnership with Susan G. Komen®

For the third consecutive year, the number one avocado brand in the U.S. is turning produce aisles pink for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This October, Avocados From Mexico®, the number one selling avocado brand in the U.S., is offering shoppers the chance to rally behind a Super Good cause with the purchase of the always good fruit. The brand is renewing its partnership with the world's largest nonprofit source of funding for the fight against breast cancer, Susan G. Komen®, for the third consecutive year.

During National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Avocados From Mexico will donate $50,000 to Susan G. Komen and feature pink packaging as part of its Super Good shopper promotion. The co-branded program is available nationwide and includes pink displays and thematic packaging to drive consumer awareness for breast cancer.

"We're proud to continue our partnership with Susan G. Komen ," said Stephanie Bazan , Senior Vice President of Commercial Strategy and Execution at Avocados From Mexico. "It's an opportunity to drive awareness for what this important organization does and to call attention to the natural goodness avocados offer. As a leading produce brand, we strive to align with causes that are important to our customers."

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer among women in the U.S.; one in eight women will get breast cancer in their lifetime.1 A cause that impacts so many women is a cause that is important to avocado shoppers, who are 74% female.2

Healthy eating patterns that include plenty of fruits, vegetables, and unsaturated fats are associated with better breast and colorectal cancer outcomes, and avocados are a fruit that contributes 6 grams of unsaturated fats.3 Additionally, avocados contain nearly 20 vitamins and minerals4 – and are a versatile food – which makes them a powerful recovery agent. That's why Avocados From Mexico and Susan G. Komen go together like avo and toast.

This October, shoppers can offer their support for Susan G. Komen with each purchase of fresh, nourishing Avocados From Mexico. All they need to do is find the eye-catching pink packaging.

To learn more about Avocados From Mexico, visit https://avocadosfrommexico.com, Facebook (facebook.com/avocadosfrommexico), Instagram (@avocadosfrommexico) or Twitter (@AvosFromMexico).

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage Avocados From Mexico, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. Avocados From Mexico is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

