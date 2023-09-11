National Advertising Agency Onboards Doug Jones as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Pinnacle Advertising & Marketing Group Looks to Celebrate 25 Years & Evolve the Next Level of Operational Effectiveness

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Full-service advertising and marketing agency Pinnacle Advertising & Marketing Group has appointed Doug Jones to the dual role of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Coming months after the recent appointment of a new Chief Media Officer, this new marketing agency leadership team have joined Pinnacle during an exciting year next level growth for the agency.

Pinnacle Advertising & Marketing Group Onboards Doug Jones as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Jones will be working alongside his group of leaders to advance the agency’s goals, execute the strategic vision, and implement operational efficiencies to position Pinnacle on the best path forward. (PRNewswire)

Jones, an experienced advertising, and marketing finance and operations executive, with more than 25 years of strategic leadership. He presents proven expertise from companies including Isobar Public Sector and Sapient RazorFish, along with agencies Acquity Group, Manifest Digital, Digitas and Whittmanhart, spanning across business development, strategic planning, operations, process improvement and financial management.

"We welcome Doug to Pinnacle in this dual role and are eager to tap into his strengths of leading diverse teams of professionals in highly competitive, cutting-edge, and fast-paced environments", said agency Founder and CEO Michael Magnusson.

"Both the financial and operations teams at Pinnacle will benefit from Doug's leadership as we celebrate 25 years of exciting growth and are forging new opportunities in the next 25." Magnusson continued.

"I am eager and honored to join the Pinnacle team at such an exciting time for the agency, as we celebrate their 25th anniversary and look ahead to future opportunities. I look forward to working alongside this outstanding group of leaders to advance the agency's goals, execute the strategic vision, and implement operational efficiencies to position Pinnacle on the best path forward", said Doug Jones.

Jones holds his Bachelor of Science from Illinois State University and continuously furthers his knowledge base through active participation in marketing organizations like the Association of National Advertisers (ANA). Outside of work, he splits time between family, volunteering for local organizations, and an occasional round of golf.

ABOUT PINNACLE ADVERTISING

Pinnacle Advertising & Marketing Group is an independent agency headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, with additional locations in Scottsdale, AZ, and San Francisco, CA. As a full-service advertising agency, Pinnacle offers world-class creative strategy and development, media planning and buying, digital marketing, data analytics, production, and post-production capabilities. Pinnacle's proven strategies create unmatched value leading clients to measurable success. Recent accomplishments include becoming a Roster Advertising Agency for Honda Dealer Associations across the country, acquiring several new national accounts, including AES Energy and Angel Care, and celebrating ten consecutive years of Super Bowl commercials for WeatherTech. The agency has a diverse portfolio of clients including WeatherTech, Garrett Popcorn Shops, Honda, Acura, Better Business Bureau, Camping World, AES Energy, Angel Care, and MetroVac. For information on the agency, visit pinnacleadvertising.com.

Pinnacle Advertising & Marketing Group is an independent agency. (PRNewswire)

