Hoth Therapeutics Announces FDA Accepts Pre-Investigational New Drug (Pre-IND) Submission for HT-KIT, Treatment for Cancer Patients

HT-KIT received Orphan Drug Designation from FDA for its mRNA Frame Shifting Cancer Therapeutic

Hoth intends to initially target mast cell neoplasms for development of HT-KIT, which is a rare, aggressive cancer with poor prognosis

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a patient-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced it has submitted a request for a Pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) meeting to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to discuss the proposed drug development program for HT-KIT, a new molecular entity, for the treatment of advance systemic mastocytosis (AdvSM). HT-KIT is an antisense oligonucleotide that targets the proto-oncogene cKIT by inducing mRNA frame shifting and already has Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA.

(PRNewsfoto/Hoth Therapeutics Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Currently in the preclinical stage of development of HT-KIT, Hoth anticipates a meeting with the FDA to be scheduled during the fourth quarter of 2023. During the pre-IND meeting with the FDA, Hoth Therapeutics plans to discuss the overall proposed drug development program for HT-KIT including requirements for nonclinical, clinical pharmacology, clinical, chemistry, and manufacturing controls. Hoth also plans to present clinical trial designs for the IND-opening, phase 1 dose ranging and dose extension studies as well as a proposed follow-up phase 2 safety and efficacy study; both studies will be conducted in adult patients with advanced systemic mastocytosis (AdvSM). AdvSM includes patients with aggressive systemic mastocytosis (ASM), systemic mastocytosis with an associated hematological neoplasm (SMAHN), and mast cell leukemia (MCL).

"Today's FDA submission brings us one step closer to advancing HT-KIT for patients who are suffering with a rare aggressive form of cancer," stated Robb Knie, Chairman and CEO of Hoth Therapeutics. "We look forward to working closely with the FDA and advancing HT-KIT through the IND-enabling and clinical phases of development."

About HT-KIT

HT-KIT is a new molecular entity (NME) under development for treatment of mast cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis. HT-KIT was developed Dr. Glenn Cruse, Assistant Professor at North Carolina State University and shares the same molecular class as Hoth's current HT-004 drug. The HT-KIT drug is designed to more specifically target the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT in mast cells, which is required for the proliferation, survival and differentiation of bone marrow-derived hematopoietic stem cells. Mutations in the KIT pathway have been associated with several human cancers, such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors and mast cell-derived cancers (mast cell leukemia and mast cell sarcoma). Based on the initial proof-of-concept success, Hoth intends to initially target mast cell neoplasms for development of HT-KIT, which is a rare, aggressive cancer with poor prognosis. HT-KIT has Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA. FDA Orphan Drug Designation is granted to investigational therapies addressing rare medical diseases or conditions that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the United States. Orphan drug status provides benefits to drug developers, including assistance in the drug development process, tax credits for clinical costs, exemptions from certain FDA fees and seven years of post-approval marketing exclusivity.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.



Hoth Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to develop innovative, impactful, and ground-breaking treatments with a goal to improve patient quality of life. We are a catalyst in early-stage pharmaceutical research and development, elevating drugs from the bench to pre-clinical and clinical testing. Utilizing a patient-centric approach, we collaborate and partner with a team of scientists, clinicians, and key opinion leaders to seek out and investigate therapeutics that hold immense potential to create breakthroughs and diversify treatment options. To learn more, please visit https://ir.hoththerapeutics.com/.

Forward-Looking Statement



This press release includes forward-looking statements based upon Hoth's current expectations which may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These statements concern Hoth's business strategies; the timing of regulatory submissions; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of existing product candidates and any other product candidates we may develop, and the labeling under any approval we may obtain; the timing and costs of clinical trials, the timing and costs of other expenses; market acceptance of our products; the ultimate impact of the current Coronavirus pandemic, or any other health epidemic, on our business, our clinical trials, our research programs, healthcare systems or the global economy as a whole; our intellectual property; our reliance on third party organizations; our competitive position; our industry environment; our anticipated financial and operating results, including anticipated sources of revenues; our assumptions regarding the size of the available market, benefits of our products, product pricing, timing of product launches; management's expectation with respect to future acquisitions; statements regarding our goals, intentions, plans and expectations, including the introduction of new products and markets; and our cash needs and financing plans. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. You should not place reliance on these forward-looking statements, which include words such as "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of those terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee such outcomes. Hoth may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and the factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Hoth's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Hoth's other filings made with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as Hoth's current plans, estimates, and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Hoth cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Hoth does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

LR Advisors LLC

Email: investorrelations@hoththerapeutics.com

www.hoththerapeutics.com

Phone: (678) 570-6791

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.